Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Rips Bears After 4th-Quarter Collapse

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown added insult to injury by blasting his brother Equanimeous St. Brown and the Chicago Bears following their gut-wrenching loss in the Motor City last weekend.

The football-playing siblings co-host The St. Brown Bros Podcast presented by 33rd Team and spoke about their most recent head-to-head contest on the Wednesday, November 23 edition of that program. Amon-Ra St. Brown wasted no time rubbing salt in his brother’s still-fresh wound after the Bears gave up a 26-14 lead, which they held with 4 minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

“You guys are some choke artists,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said to kick off the podcast. “I know you guys were so happy. You guys thought you were gonna win like the whole game, huh?”

“Of course, there was not one point I was like, ‘We’re not gonna win this game,'” Equanimeous St. Brown responded. “I was already thinking about this podcast. I was ready to light you up.”

Bears Fall Apart on Both Sides of Football in Loss to Lions

Equanimeous St. Brown continued to bemoan the Bears’ late collapse, wondering aloud how it could have happened.

“I don’t know how we lost the game,” Equanimeous St. Brown continued. “We were plus-three in turnover margin. I don’t know how we lose that. … It’s frustrating, ya know?”

Chicago’s remarkable loss required mistakes on both sides of the football. After a punt that gave the Lions possession with a little over 4 minutes to play, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff connected with wideout Jameson Williams on a quick-strike, 32-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1 minutes and 16 seconds off the clock.

The Bears offense mustered just 1 yard on three plays of offense on the following drive and ran only 26 seconds off the clock before sending the ball back to the Lions. Goff led an 11-play, 73-yard drive that spanned just over 2 minutes on Detroit’s next possession, which put the Lions up 29-26 after a successful 2-point conversion.

Chicago had one last chance to salvage a victory, but Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields, which led to a fumble and a safety that effectively ended the game.

“The amount of emotions that went from high to low was crazy,” Equanimeous St. Brown said. “Bro, it was crazy.”

Bears Will Try to Bounce Back Against Vikings on Monday Night Football

The next opponent for Chicago is the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night Football matchup on November 27.

The Vikings bested the Bears 19-13 at Soldier Field on October 15, injuring Fields in the process. Minnesota has struggled with injuries of its own since, including a season-ending Achilles tear for quarterback Kirk Cousins and a hamstring injury that has sidelined All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the previous six weeks.

Jefferson remains questionable for Monday’s contest in Minneapolis. However, Minnesota’s bye falling during the following week renders it less likely he will take the field, as he can acquire an extra two weeks of rest by sitting out Monday’s game.

The Vikings (6-5) remain poised to make a playoff run, while the Bears (3-8) are in last place in the NFC North Division and would pick twice in the top-4 of next year’s NFL Draft were it held today.