Bears Starting QB Revealed for 2021 Season

Andy Dalton is your starter, Chicago Bears fans. Until he isn’t, that is, because after all, this is the Bears we’re talking about. The team’s newest acquisition at quarterback met with the media for the first time Thursday — on the same day the Buffalo Bills announced they signed Mitch Trubisky to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. Throughout the interview, Dalton was well-spoken, professional and gracious — and also quite revealing.

When asked what made Chicago such an attractive destination, Dalton cited a number of things, including his past relationship with current Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who he worked with from 2016-18, when Lazor was his quarterbacks coach and OC in Cincinnati. Dalton also shared that he was told upon signing with the team he was going to be its starter in 2021.

Dalton Cites Lazor as Huge Reason He’s in Chicago

When asked why he liked the idea of coming to the Windy City, Dalton noted the familiarity he has with Chicago’s current OC:

The past relationship with Bill Lazor, which was one, and just seeing — at this point in my career, you want to join a team that is competitive, that is doing things the right way, is turning in the right direction. To get a chance to come in and start for a team like this, that’s a great opportunity for me and for my future and my career and everything, so whenever this whole thing was working out, I was excited about this opportunity. Looking forward to what’s to come.

When asked what — if any — promises or assurances the team has made to him, Dalton said this: “They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here. So every conversation I’ve had has been that, so that’s the assurance that I’ve gotten.”

OK then. Bears fans with short memories may recall Chicago giving Mike Glennon $18 million guaranteed in 2017, and GM Ryan Pace infamously saying this at the time: Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback, and we’re fired up about that.” The team drafted Trubisky with the second overall pick weeks later.

Dalton Acknowledges He Has an Entire Fan Base to Win Over

After news broke the Bears were signing the 10-year vet, who had most recently served as the backup for the Dallas Cowboys last season, Bears fans were…unhappy to say the least. Dalton didn’t dwell on any negativity, but he did acknowledge he has heard some chatter.

“Obviously I know there’s been a lot of talk, but I’m coming in from the outside. A lot of people don’t know a ton about me, and are going to get to learn a lot about me while I’m here. That’s all I’m worried about and so, I’m here now. Hopefully everybody gets a chance to see who I am as a player, as a person, see what we’re gonna be able to do with this organization.”

You can watch Dalton’s full interview below:

