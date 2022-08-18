Former Bears 2nd-Round Pick Suffers Brutal Setback Injury

Anthony Miller had multiple shoulder surgeries during his three years with the Chicago Bears, and now, a shoulder injury has ended the wide receiver’s 2022 campaign before it even began, as first reported by Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

The Bears moved up in the 2018 NFL to select Miller in the second round at No. 51 overall, and after dislocating his left shoulder multiple times during his rookie season, he had surgery on it in 2019. After suffering an injury while returning a kickoff the following year, the 27-year-old receiver was forced to undergo the knife again in 2020.

Miller caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games with the Bears before he was traded to the the Houston Texans in 2021 in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Miller dislocated his right shoulder again while with the Texans, but managed to avoid having surgery. He played in two games for Houston, catching five passes for 23 yards and a score before being a surprise cut in October of 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked him up after that, and he played one game for them before getting re-signed at the end of the season. According to Lolley, Miller, who spent some time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year, was on track to make the team’s 53-man roster, making the injury all the more brutal.

The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on pace to make the 53-man roster. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Miller Admitted Playing on PS Was ‘Definitely Humbling’

Miller, who was a standout at Memphis after netting back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in 2016 and 2017, catching 32 touchdowns over those two years, recently admitted it was an adjustment going from perpetual starter to practice squad member. He was a starter in Chicago, but he never quite clicked in former coach Matt Nagy’s offense, and the injuries didn’t help.

“It’s definitely humbling,” Miller said in June of 2022 about fighting for a roster spot, per Sports Illustrated. “It’s definitely a different situation than when I just got into the league. I was a second-round pick so to go from that to a position where I’m doing everything I can just to make the team.”

Miller was looking ridiculously ripped in camp, so he was in great shape, which he also told SI.

“I feel like I’m better than I was before,” Miller said. “I feel like I’m more mature in my career and in my position, just more focused on the details of playing the game. But now I think I’ve sharpened those up and I’m ready to go out there and play the best I can.”

Hopefully, his recovery is a speedy one.

Steelers WR Anthony Miller is shredded. pic.twitter.com/xY7XCDLCU8 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) June 8, 2022

Bears Currently Benefitting From Miller Trade

The Bears sent the 2022 fifth-rounder they received from the Miller trade to the Buffalo Bills (No. 148 overall) in exchange for the No. 168 selection in Round 5 to go with a sixth-rounder (No. 203).

Those picks turned into offensive lineman Braxton Jones, who is projected to start at left tackle this season, and running back Trestan Ebner, who made his mark in Chicago’s 19-14 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s far too early to label both Jones and Ebner success stories, but the early returns are very promising.

The #Bears traded down from the pick they got for Anthony Miller and drafted Braxton Jones and Trestan Ebner with those picks. That’s a good haul, especially since Jones is making a strong first impression. The Texans got 2 games out of Miller before cutting him. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 27, 2022

