Bears ‘Have Inquired’ About Signing Ex-Steelers Veteran CB: Report

The Chicago Bears are considering adding another veteran defender to their 90-man roster before the start of training camp next week, but it isn’t an edge rusher that has piqued their interest, as many would assume.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are among the teams that “have inquired” about former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran slot cornerback Arthur Maulet, signaling their potential interest in adding another experienced name to the room.

“Jaguars and Bears are among teams that have inquired on free agent corner Arthur Maulet, who requested and was granted his release from Pittsburgh in May,” Fowler tweeted on July 20. “Maulet — who had 59 tackles, two sacks and an [interception] last year — weighing options and plans to be with a team for camp.”

The Bears currently have Jaylon Johnson and second-round rookie Tyrique Stevenson listed as their starting outside cornerbacks and Kyler Gordon filling out the nickel role, but considering Maulet makes sense given the worrying amount of inexperience the Bears have in the slot at the moment. The 29-year-old would also offer them another experienced challenger to push for a spot in the rotation with some of the other, less secure roster hopefuls, such as Kindle Vildor (expiring contract) and Josh Blackwell.

The Bears’ rookies will report for training camp on Saturday, July 22, with veterans set to follow on Tuesday, July 26. The first practice is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Could Arthur Maulet Push Kindle Vildor to Bubble?

There are a few questions about how Maulet would fit into the picture if the Bears opted to sign him before the start of camp, but one thing that is clear is that Kindle Vildor would be up against a wall if he had another veteran corner to contend with for 2023.

Vildor, a 2020 fifth-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be looking for an extension from a team that has used two second-round picks and one fifth-round pick on cornerbacks over the past two drafts. Count the fact that Johnson is also looking for a new deal in the same window and the future gets dim for Vildor.

It doesn’t help Vildor’s case that he has struggled to stand out over his first three years in Chicago. His performance in coverage has ranged anywhere from underwhelming to unreliable, and while he recorded his first career interception as well as a career-high five pass deflections over 11 games in 2022, he would need to show quite a bit of growth from the offseason to be considered a trustworthy part of the rotation.

Now, Vildor will still have a chance to make the 53-man roster, but his margin of error will shrink if they add a veteran like Maulet to the room to compete for his snaps and could potentially force him off the roster before the start of camp.

Will Bears Add an Edge Rusher Before Camp Begins?

While the Bears’ interest in Maulet is noteworthy, the biggest question on fans’ minds as camp inches closer is whether the team plans to add another experienced pass rusher to their defensive end group after only making mild upgrades during the offseason.

The Bears didn’t completely ignore the edge rusher spot for 2023, signing a three-year contract with DeMarcus Walker and a one-year deal with Rasheem Green to add a pair of run-stoppers to their returning group. The current personnel, though — which includes returning starters Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson — is missing a true and proven pass rusher who can help them avoid finishing last in sacks again.

The market for edge rushers has dwindled over the past month with popular names such as Frank Clark and Leonard Floyd finding new homes, but there are still a few veterans who could offer the Bears what they are missing.

Yannick Ngakoue might be the most promising option as a 28-year-old who has experience in a 4-3 system and has never finished a season with fewer than eight sacks. He could also offer long-term upside to the Bears given his age, if they are willing to take a risk and gamble on him being a contributor for more than just one season.

If the Bears would prefer to add someone on a shorter-term deal, Justin Houston makes the most sense of the remaining options. He played — and thrived — as a defensive end in Matt Eberflus’ defense during his two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, recording 19 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits between 2019 and 2020. At 34, Houston might prefer to sign with an immediate contender, but perhaps the Bears can persuade him to join their defensive trenches and help mentor their young pass rushers.