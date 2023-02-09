Bears Looking to Lock Up Star Corner

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of one of the most important off-seasons in the team’s history. The Bears currently hold the number one pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, while also sitting on nearly $100 million in cap space. Jaylon Johnson is confident that some of that cap space has been earmarked for his upcoming contract extension. Johnson is in Arizona for the Super Bowl festivities. While speaking to NBC Sports on radio row, he revealed that he’s already begun extension talks with the team,

“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do is get my second contract after my third season with the Bears. There’s definitely been some talks. But I feel like it will heat up in due time after the free agency wave, the draft and things like that. We’ll just see where it goes.”

Chicago’s Future is Now

The third-year cornerback has been one of the team’s most consistent players in the secondary and believes he’s part of the Bears bright future,

“I feel like we got a lot of very good core pieces. Now we have opportunities to get guys who support that. You mention the money, the picks. I feel like even the picks we had, our last rookie class was a really good rookie class. I feel like we definitely have the pieces to keep building and moving in the right direction. It’s just on us as leaders to keep the culture, keep building the culture to what we want it to be and just find a way, find a formula to win ball games.”

Originally a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, the Utah product has appeared in 39 games racking up 125 tackles and 31 passes defended. Johnson is focused on improving his game headed into year 4, Johnson detailed his efforts saying,

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to maximize my body. I feel like my game is my game. At the end of the day, I’m a lockdown guy. I’m not too concerned or trying to find a way to make interceptions. Definitely want to make the ones that come, but trying to find a way to weed some passes out. But at the end of the day, I am who I am. I don’t plan on changing my game. There’s not anything I feel like I can’t do. Just sharpening my tools like I always do every offseason. Just attacking and wanting to dominate.”

A Perfect Match

Staying in Chicago could prove very beneficial for Johnson’s development. Newly hired cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke is known for his ability to develop corners. During his first stint in Chicago Hoke was largely responsible for the success and development of star corners Tim Jennings and Charles Tillman. In a February 3 story by Tribune News Service’s Brad Biggs Tillman addressed Hoke’s impact on him,

“Without a doubt my career definitely took off,” Jennings said, according to Biggs. “I was able to take my play to another level once I got to Chicago and played for Jon Hoke. He’s definitely hard on the guys, which is something I needed at the time in my career. He brings an old-school tradition to defensive football about being accountable.”

Ryan Poles will certainly have some difficult decisions to make this off-season, and locking up young talent early may go a long way in assuring the Bears make the most of this impactful off-season.