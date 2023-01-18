Bears Play-Caller Named Head Coach

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been named the head coach for the American team at the upcoming Senior Bowl. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will coach the National team. Getsy recently wrapped up his first season as the play-caller in Chicago. Before joining the Bears, Getsy interviewed for the head coaching job with the Broncos. He will now get the chance to showcase his talents in front of a national audience. Getsy shared his gratitude for the selection in a statement released by the Senior Bowl,

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl. It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL. Thank you to everyone at the Senior Bowl for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to a great week in Mobile.”

New Format Creates New Opportunity

This will be the first year in the Senior Bowl’s history that the two teams will not be coached by a complete NFL staff. In favor of sending a full staff, NFL Operations has implemented a “coach up” format for NFL coordinators and assistants. The initiative places coaches in higher profile roles than those they hold with their respective teams. On the new coaching format Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said,

“Everyone at the Senior Bowl is excited about this new coaching format since it connects our players to half the league’s teams behind the scenes during the week. Both Luke Getsy and Patrick Graham have tremendous reputations around the league and the young men in our game will undoubtedly leave Mobile as better football players after spending the week with these excellent staffs.”

Getsy’s staff will also include Charles London of the Atlanta Falcons and Demarcus Covington from the New England Patriots. Ronald Curry of the Saints and Grady Brown of the Steelers join Patrick Graham on the National sideline.

A Strong Contingent in Mobile

The Chicago Bears will be sending a total of four coaches to Mobile. Joining Getsy on staff will be linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk, and assistant tight-ends coach Tim Zetts. With Chicago currently in possession of the first overall pick, the Bears expect to entertain several offers laden with draft picks. Having multiple coaches on staff gives Chicago an inside track at finding and evaluating key players. The Bears have many areas of need and with the possibility of having extra picks, the Bears will look to capitalize on the opportunity to gain a scouting advantage heading into NFL Draft this April.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming off back-to-back record-breaking drafts with 106 players selected each of the past two years, accounting for nearly 40% of the last two draft classes. The 2023 Senior Bowl takes place on February 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama.