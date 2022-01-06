Bears QB Justin Fields Has Strong Words About Matt Nagy’s Coaching

Justin Fields has one more game remaining in his rookie season with the Chicago Bears, and after it’s over, he’ll likely be getting a new head coach.

Matt Nagy told the media on January 5 that he hasn’t been relieved of his duties yet, and he also says he hasn’t been told he’ll be coaching his final game for the team against the Minnesota Vikings Week 18, despite nearly every top insider saying his exit is a sure thing.

When he was asked about what he’ll take away from working with Nagy this season, Fields had a strong response, and it’s clear he has a great deal of appreciation for his current head coach.

Fields on Nagy: Happy To Experience My Rookie Season With Him

For all his shortcomings, Nagy has always been a kind and decent person, and his team sees that. It’s clear that the players have heard the talk about his likely exit, and it’s also clear many genuinely like Nagy, including Chicago’s rookie QB.

“Coach Nagy is a great coach,” Fields said on January 5. “I know there’s been a lot of outside talk or whatever, but as far as I’m concerned, he’s coached me to the best of his ability and he’s a great person on and off the field. I’m just happy I got to experience this first year with him.”

In 12 games and 10 starts, Fields has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 420 yards and two TDs on the ground. We’ll know soon enough whether his next coach will be able to fully unlock his potential.

Fields Will Return After 2-Week Absence

Fields has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he says it’s fine now.

“I’m excited to get back out on the field and play with my teammates,” the rookie signal-caller said. “I’m able to walk pain-free now, so that’s good, and running a little bit, too. Last week I wasn’t able to do that [with] it being pain free. It just slowly got better and that’s why I’m playing this game.”

Fields has also bonded with his teammates in a big way, and he says he’s most looking forward to playing with them one more time.

“Just the kind of people we have on our team, just the kind of fight that they have,” Fields said. “It just shows that they want to be here playing. Knowing that we have no chance to get in the playoffs, it just shows you that we’re not just gonna try to get to the offseason as fast as possible. Guys still want to show up to work every day and get better and just really take every day as an investment. When you go to work, just invest in your craft and you’re getting better not only for the game coming up, but for multiple opportunities that come up even next year. Just kinda continue to get better.”





