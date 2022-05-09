Bears Sign 6 Players, Cut WR in Latest Flurry of Roster Moves: Report

Atotal of 69 players participated in the three-day rookie minicamp held by the Chicago Bears from May 6-8, and three are leaving with new contracts.

The Bears had all 11 of their 2022 draft picks present at minicamp, along with 16 recently-signed undrafted free agents, 36 unsigned rookies, four first-year players and two unsigned veterans.

Some impressed enough to get a shot at making the team’s final roster. Chicago is signing former Ball State outside linebacker Christian Albright, per his agent, Markenson Pierre of Muck Sports.

The Bears are also signing defensive back-turned-linebacker A.J. Thomas, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, in addition to Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor, his agent from Beyond Athlete Management tweeted.

Additionally, the team plans on releasing Savon Scarver, a wide receiver and return specialist out of Utah State, per Wilson.

Chicago Bears are cutting wide receiver and return specialist Savon Scarver following their rookie minicamp, per a league source. Scarver is a former consensus All-American return specialist at Utah State who won the Jet award as the nation's top return specialist. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 8, 2022

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Carson Taylor: Background & Stats

At Northern Arizona, Taylor played in 42 games and started 27 from 2017-2021. He finished with 146 total tackles (28.5 for loss), 14.0 sacks, an interception, five passes defensed and four forced fumbles for the Lumberjacks before going undrafted this year.

Bears new coach Matt Eberflus runs a base 4-3 defense, which generally consists of four defensive linemen and three linebackers. It’s a scheme Taylor, who has predominantly played defensive end in college, knows well.

“I am typically more experienced playing in the 4-3 defense playing the Jack position and/or stand up end on the edge. We recently changed to a 3-4 where I also played both the outside linebacker spot and the End spot wherever the coach needs me,” Taylor told NFL Draft Diamonds in 2020.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Taylor is big, fast and has potential as an edge rusher. He also has a decent spin move:

Northern Arizona EDGE Carson Taylor (@ctaylor1198) with the outside spin. Taylor sells his rush inside, then clears the blocker’s hands as he spins outside 19 sacks and 36 TFLs in 28 starts for @NAU_Football! #passrush #nfldraft via @BenFennell_NFL pic.twitter.com/bkSbbbwLsK — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) April 20, 2022

Thomas: Background & Stats

A versatile defender, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Thomas has played safety, linebacker and cornerback at WMU. He spent his first two seasons at the safety position, switching to linebacker in 2021.

A Detroit native, Thomas played in 44 games at Western Michigan, amassing 221 total tackles (16.5 for loss), 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and a defensive score.

“This will be, I think, my 19th year as a player or coach in the Mid-American Conference, and he’s as good as anyone I’ve ever been around,” WMU safeties coach and special teams coordinator Joe Palcic said about Thomas in 2020.

Thomas could grow into a decent run-stopper and his play in middle of the field stands out, particularly his speed and desire to get to the ball.

In a league looking for speed at LB, scouts will be interested in WMU's AJ Thomas. Former S who attacks gaps in the run game and has the open-field tackling ability to corral quick WR like NIU Richie on this play. #SnapScout22 pic.twitter.com/GJOPnSz0Jq — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) August 21, 2021

Albright: Background & Stats

A big, fast strong-side linebacker who has some laudable pass rushing skills, Albright played in 57 games at Ball State University. In that span, he accumulated 260 total tackles, (33.5 for loss), 16.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, 13 passes defensed and two interceptions.

The 6-2 and 240-pound Albright would fit nicely as a backup OLB in Eberflus’ 4-3 alignment, and he has shown impressive agility and a knack for forcing turnovers, a quality the Bears coach is likely to find appealing.

On May 9, the Bears officially announced all three signings, also revealing they had signed safety Jon Alexander out of Charlotte, long-snapper Antonio Ortiz out of TCU and running back De’Montre Tuggle out of Ohio University.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

READ NEXT: Bears Legend Sends Strong Message on Team’s New Regime