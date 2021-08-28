Bears Work Out 3, Including Ex-Packers DT & Former Lions Draft Pick

The Chicago Bears are looking at adding more depth on their defensive line. As reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears brought three defensive linemen in for a workout this week: Auzoyah Alufohai, P.J. Johnson and Josh Avery.

With veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks starting and both Angelo Blackson and LaCale London listed on the depth chart behind him, Chicago is getting a good look at a few of the younger and currently available players at defensive tackle. With Hicks turning 32 later this season and Blackson turning 29 close to the same time, Chicago is likely seeing if they can find anyone to compete with the younger London (he’s 24) for a spot on the practice squad.

At least one of the three also has experience playing nose tackle, and with Chicago’s third-string NT, veteran Mike Pennel, going on injured reserve, the team could also use some depth behind starter Eddie Goldman and rookie seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

So Who Exactly Are These Guys?

Avery, an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State, signed with the Green Bay Packers on August 14, and he played in Green Bay’s first two preseason contests, registering one solo tackle in 14 snaps.

At 6’3″ and 318 pounds, Avery amassed 41 tackles (seven for loss) and 2.5 sacks in his two years at Southeast Missouri State. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks last May and was there for a cup of coffee before he was released. He didn’t play at all during the 2020 season, and he also spent time in the Spring League this year, playing with the Alphas.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Johnson has bounced around a bit both in college and in the NFL. His college playing days began at Sacramento State, where he spent the 2015-16 seasons. He transferred to City College of San Francisco for the 2017 season after that before finally transferring to Arizona in 2018.

He accumulated 31 tackles (8.5 for loss), 3.0 sacks, a pass breakup, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a safety in nine games his senior season with Arizona. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (229th overall) in 2019, but he was part of the team’s roster cuts that year.

After his release from Detroit, Johnson had brief stints on the practice squads of the Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He landed briefly with the Carolina Panthers in the spring of 2021 and had a brief second stint with the Lions in August before getting released again.

One interesting note? Avery has dropped quite a bit of weight since his college days. Analyst Ric Serritella reported that he lost 50 pounds since the 2019 season at SMS.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Alufohai is Most Experienced of the 3 Players

Alufohai signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for three games last year, registering one tackle.

In his lone season at West Georgia in 2019 (he transferred over after three seasons at Kennesaw State), Alufohai played 10 games, finishing the year with 31 total tackles (four for loss), 2.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a quarterback hit.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle also has experience playing nose tackle, as he started 14 games at the position with Kennesaw State in 2017, so he’s an interesting name to watch, as he could be a potential addition behind Goldman and Tonga.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears WR-Turned-Corner Signs With Packers