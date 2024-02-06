Caleb Williams’ Former Teammate Has Warning for Bears’ Brass

Brenden Rice, USC wide receiver and son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, has a strong message for the Chicago Bears: Draft Caleb Williams or start searching for new employment.

A substantial contingent of Bears fans and analysts have urged the team to keep current starting QB Justin Fields, and thus, have been against Williams coming to Chicago. Rice is among those who don’t agree with this notion at all.

In a February 1 appearance on 670 The Score’s Bernstein & Holmes show, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times spoke about what he learned at the Senior Bowl, and one thing stood out: the way Williams’ former USC teammates revere and support their young quarterback.

“They love him,” Lieser told co-hosts Laurence Holmes and Dan Bernstein. “They have a strong reaction to this hobby that everybody has picking apart his game.”

Rice in particular had some extremely telling comments about Williams.

Brendan Rice Has Message & Warning for Bears GM Ryan Poles

The majority of draft experts and team insiders close to the situation believe Chicago will select Williams at No. 1. Still, there’s a chance general manager Ryan Poles will elect to trade down and roll with Fields or draft a different QB entirely.

Rice’s message to Poles regarding whether or not to draft Williams?

“If you can go ahead and risk [not picking him] and picking apart his game and letting him fall, have fun losing your job, man,” Rice said, per Lieser. “Honestly, have fun. I’m proud of my quarterback.”

That’s quite the endorsement. Williams’ former head coach at USC, Lincoln Riley, also commented on rumors Williams doesn’t want to get drafted by Chicago. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show, Riley said this about his former QB:

“Knowing Caleb, like, location-wise, I don’t think he cares one bit where he’s at,” Riley told McAfee on February 5. “I think for him it’s less about location and it’s just more about getting in the right situation where he knows he can contribute, to develop and do the things that he needs to do to help a franchise be successful. And that’s it.”

Rumors About Caleb Williams & Bears Will Continue Until Draft Day

“With a very open mind, excited for whoever drafts him” Carry on… #Bears pic.twitter.com/VQaxA4Y60H — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 1, 2024

In 12 starts last year, Williams completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Some considered that a down year for Williams, who won the Heisman trophy in 2022. Williams finished with a 66.6 completion percentage, 4,537 yards, 42 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions that year. He also has 21 rushing scores over the last two seasons.

Talk show host Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports made waves on February 2 for saying Williams didn’t want to play in Chicago, a town known for its failure to get the quarterback position right. Williams and his camp quickly refuted that notion, telling Cowherd the soon-to-be-rookie QB has nothing against the Bears and is open to playing anywhere.

With Williams being such a highly-coveted prospect, the rumors about where he will ultimately land will continue until the first day of the draft on April 25. For many Bears fans, that day cannot get here soon enough.