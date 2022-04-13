Brian Urlacher’s Son Is ‘Explosive’ H.S. Football Player, Has Bears Fans Hyped

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher’s son, Kennedy, is starting to make noise as a high school football player, and Bears fans are 100% here for it.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Kennedy Urlacher will graduate from Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, in 2024, and will enter his junior season in the fall of 2022.

New Mexico and Arizona already have scholarship offers in for the young Urlacher, who plays defensive back, as does Northern Arizona. Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports called him an “explosive” free safety and a “physical, sure tackler” while also hailing his “attitude and work ethic.”

Kennedy Urlacher 6' 185 Chandler HS is the son of NFL HOF Brian Urlacher and Kennedy is starting to make a name for himself. Physical, sure tackler and explosive at FS. Student of the game with good range and instincts. 4.2 GPA.@k_urlacher11 I love his attitude and work ethic. pic.twitter.com/EnA7STYqRI — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 12, 2022

Upon seeing Lemming’s tweet, Bears fans had more than a few things to say about the Hall of Famer’s son.

Bears Fans React to Idea of Urlacher’s Son Eventually Playing in NFL

As a freshman on varsity in 2020, Urlacher had 43 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in eight games, per Max Preps. His 2021 stats are currently unavailable.

He’s speedy, he flies to the ball and his football instincts seem excellent. Bears fans know those are all qualities his father also possesses, and it has them full of hype at the possibilities:

You can watch a few of Kennedy Urlacher’s highlights by clicking here or on the tweet below:

Young Urlacher Attending Multiple Elite Football Camps

Bobby Newcombe, Kennedy’s head coach at Casteel High, speaks of the young player in glowing terms.

“No. 1 he’s a competitor, that’s the biggest thing with him,” Newcombe said about Kennedy, via the Albuquerque Journal. “He’ll compete in anything he really does, whether it’s a drill or you line him up in any position whether it’s corner or safety or even playing receiver, he’s going to compete. I coached him in 8th grade and in multiple sports; and then now I get him in high school. He’s a really good athlete, competitor, and his body is built for doing great things.”

Kennedy has attended elite football camps at the University of Louisville and LSU, and considering his father is a four-time All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, he has an excellent sounding board if and when he needs it.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Newcombe added. “He’s a really good student in the classroom. He works out on the field. He competes. So, he develops maturity and keeps those characteristics and he will continue to grow and build and mature and be that great player that he can potentially be.”

For his part, Kennedy isn’t trying to lean on the family name at all — he wants to forge his own path.

“I try not to think about it honestly,” Urlacher said about comparisons to his father, per 247 Sports. “I just try to do my thing.”

So far, that seems to be serving him quite well.

