‘Obvious’ Frontrunner Emerges in Potential Nick Foles Trade

Could Nick Foles’ brief time with the Chicago Bears be coming to an end? Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos snatched All-Pro Kyle Fuller off the market in the time it takes to watch Jeopardy!, and now, multiple analysts are saying the Mile High City may be the most logical choice as a trade partner for the veteran quarterback.

“If I were a Broncos fan I’d keep my eye on the Darnold/Foles/Minshew/Bridgewater situations,” Broncos analyst and insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted this week. “Not to say they ultimately couldn’t fall in love with someone in the draft, haven’t yet.”

At present, Denver has struggling third-year quarterback Drew Lock listed as its starter, but there will almost certainly be another quarterback added to push Lock. Would a Super Bowl-winning vet like Foles be a good fit to pair with the young signal-caller? If the Bears are looking to trade Foles, dealing with Matt Nagy’s former DC in Fangio may be their best — if not only — option.

Multiple Analysts Agree: Denver Most ‘Obvious’ Possible Destination for Foles

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, who follows the Bears closely, also called the Broncos an “obvious” destination for the 32-year-old quarterback.

Would expect his trade market (if that’s something Chicago is interested in) to now materialize, with Denver and Philadelphia two obvious potential suitors https://t.co/1JHBGXufRW — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) March 21, 2021

Allbright also seems to think that neither finances nor rust will make Foles less attractive to a Broncos team desperate for leadership on offense. Broncos current offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur worked in the same role with Foles back in Philly from 2013-14, and Allbright thinks the history shared between the two could be a factor.

Foles was 14-4 as a starter with 40 TDs and 12 INTs the last time Shurmur was his "OC." https://t.co/ExQHfSf61j — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 20, 2021

The Bears paid Foles a $4 million roster bonus this past weekend, and he carries a cap hit of $6.7 million for Chicago next season, so if the Bears really want to move on, they’d eat some cash.

With the Philadelphia Eagles signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco this week, it’s looking like Denver may be the only potential landing spot for Foles should Chicago decide to ride with Andy Dalton and a rookie.

If Foles Stays in Chicago, He’ll Back-Up Andy Dalton

“They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here. Every conversation I’ve had has been that, so that’s the assurance that I’ve gotten,” new Bears quarterback Dalton told the media in his first presser as a Bear last week.

Dalton also spoke very highly of Foles, noting that he saw a solid working relationship in their future, assuming Foles sticks around. “I’ve known Nick for a while. Texas guy — I watched him in high school. So we’ve known each other and been around each other some. I’ve talked to Nick. I think it’s going to be a great working relationship, so I’m excited to actually get to be on the same team with him and get a chance to play with him.”

With all the uncertainty this offseason, the Red Rifle knows that drafting a quarterback is still a likely option for the Bears in the upcoming draft, however: “We’ll see how this whole thing goes…I’ve been a part of that before. We’ll see how the draft goes,” Dalton said.

