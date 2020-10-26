Buccaneers Official Twitter Account Trolls Nick Foles, Bears Fans Respond

Looks like the Buccaneers aren’t quite able to get Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears out of their minds. After their win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, the official team Twitter account for the Bucs decided to have a little fun –and throw a little shade at Foles in the Bears — while referencing recent criticisms thrown at quarterback Tom Brady.

The criticism came after the Bears beat the Bucs Week 5, and it came from the Twitterverse and sports media alike. After the Bears’ 20-19 win over Bruce Arians and company, Brady ran off the field without shaking the hand of Foles, who was clearly looking to do just that.

nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020

Fans and analysts reacted swiftly, calling Brady out for failing to participate in the ritual act of postgame sportsmanship. After all, Brady has shaken hands with every other quarterback he has faced this season, including Drew Brees and Justin Herbert, so his shunning of Foles seemed out of place. Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt was particularly hard on Brady, half-joking as he asked viewers: ‘Why does Tom Brady hate Nick Foles?’

Now, after we all thought it had blown over, the Bucs Twitter account decided to be slightly petty and a bit antagonistic about it.

Buccaneers Twitter Account Trolls Foles & Bears, Fans React

Sunday evening, the Bucs’ Official Twitter account (this wasn’t some trash-talking fan) posted an image of Brady shaking the hand of Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr, with the caption: “QB respect,” followed by a handshake emoji.

QB respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IxFIMNiBj2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 26, 2020

It was a confusing and odd message to send, to say the least, and both Bears fans and NFL analysts called the Bucs out for sending it.

Imagine having to post this every week that it actually happens. https://t.co/H64Q0qixVt — Denn (@KeepPounDENN) October 26, 2020

I’m confused as to what message this is sending, given most recent weeks🤯🤔 https://t.co/6dmI9L3KMV — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 26, 2020

Yet he can’t shake his father’s hand pic.twitter.com/Zqw86IcEhy — Chicago Sports Fan (@chisportsfan52) October 26, 2020

He can’t respect QB’s that beat him though 😂😂😂 Fake ass sportsmanship — DaWindyCity Productions (@DawindycityP) October 26, 2020

Nick Foles when he finally tracks down Brady after a game pic.twitter.com/pg77T0JH7g — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 26, 2020

Some folks can’t handle Big Dick energy… It happens. 🤷 https://t.co/MpjBUvaiYf — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 26, 2020

Brady & Foles Both Acknowledged Snub This Week, In Different Ways

After his initial snub of Foles became a bigger deal than he likely anticipated, Brady was asked by a Bucs beat writer why he didn’t shake Foles’ hand. This was his response:

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship, like I have with Drew and Justin and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years … I don’t know. I don’t think it’s anything particular other than I have great admiration for Nick, and I think he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

Who knew Brady had such great personal relationships with rookie Justin Herbert or Derek Carr?

For his part, Foles was also asked about Brady snubbing him, and he, at least, acknowledged the history between them. “You know it’s happened a few times,” Foles said when asked about the incident this week. “Someday Tom and I will have a great conversation about it — and probably laugh about it … There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once, and then Thursday night. It is what it is. I think he’s a tremendous player.”

Foles seems to have brushed it aside and let it go. Maybe now the Bucs (or, at least, the individuals who run their Twitter account) can too.

