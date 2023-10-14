AFC Powerhouse Is Possible Trade Partner for Jaylon Johnson

The Buffalo Bills could be a team to watch if the Chicago Bears decide to trade cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson has been named a potential trade chip by multiple analysts and insiders, including Courtney Cronin of ESPN and Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

Noting Johnson has gone “on the record saying he wants to remain in Chicago,” Jahns also pointed out that whether he’s traded is not up to the veteran corner.

“Johnson is still in the last year of his contract — and the Bears have drafted three cornerbacks in the last two years: Kyler Gordon (2022, No. 39), Tyrique Stevenson (2023, No. 56) and Terell Smith (2023, No. 165),” Jahns wrote on October 13. “If the Bears don’t see a contract extension in Johnson’s future, it makes sense to trade him. Didn’t the Bills just lose their best cornerback?”

Buffalo Bills Make Total Sense as Landing Spot for Jaylon Johnson

If only we recover this fumble. Jaylon Johnson with a great peanut punch. pic.twitter.com/yoyqPsFhm7 — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 17, 2023

Unfortunately for the Bills, they currently find themselves without a top corner. Starting CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn Achilles in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on October 1. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Johnson might be about the best corner Buffalo could get for a number of reasons.

In three games this season, Johnson has a coverage grade of 84.1 from Pro Football Focus. Per PFF, the 24-year-old corner has allowed five catches on 12 targets for 73 yards. He’s still young and is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Over his career, he has allowed 114 receptions on 202 targets (14.3 yards per catch), also surrendering 12 touchdowns. He gave up 11 of those 12 TDs over his first two seasons.

Above all else, Johnson is excellent in coverage. He doesn’t force a ton of turnovers (he has just one career interception in 42 career starts), but opposing QBs generally think twice before targeting him. The Bills might be willing to engage in trade talks with the Bears about Johnson, particularly if Buffalo might want to sign the corner to an extension.

What Kind of Contract Extension Might Jaylon Johnson Sign Next?

Jaylon Johnson for me is next in line for a Contract Extension. As he himself mentioned, he’s not a All Pro, doesn’t have the INTs to garner a massive deal. But he’s a reliable cover corner. If the price is right, and he’s willing to sign. I’d like Poles to get it done. pic.twitter.com/OJS5ypg03f — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) July 30, 2023

Spotrac has Johnson projected to sign a three-year deal worth upwards of $23 million ($7.7 million per season), while Over the Cap has his market valuation at $6 million per year.

Staying healthy would likely help him land a bigger deal.

The fourth-year defensive back has yet to play a full season in the NFL, and this year is no exception. He missed two games with a hamstring issue, but he’s set to return against the Vikings.

“He’s got really good stop and start at the top of the route to be able to close and bust the triangle and make deflections,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said about Johnson heading into Chicago’s Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, via the team’s official website. “He’s done a really good job with that. I really see him focusing on the ball more. He had that nice caused fumble in the Tampa Bay game. He’s on the right track. We like where he is.”

If the Bears do decide to part ways with Johnson, it certainly wouldn’t help morale in the locker room. “Jaylon’s one of the best corners in the league,” Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney said, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “You trade that away, that’s crazy.”

We’ll see what Bears GM Ryan Poles decides to do, but either way, Johnson’s is a name to watch.