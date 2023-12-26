Caleb Williams’ Recent Social Media Activity Sets Bears Nation Off

If you’re a fan of the Chicago Bears, the ‘like’ section of USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ X is a pretty interesting place to visit. And perhaps a tad confusing.

Williams, who the vast majority of experts and analysts believe will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick — a pick the Bears currently own — liked a post on X (formerly Twitter) that suggested there was “only one option” for the Bears in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The post was made on December 24 after the Bears handed the Arizona Cardinals a 27-16 loss Week 16, and it also noted that Bears fans wanted Justin Fields to continue as franchise quarterback.

Then, the following day on December 25, Williams liked another post by a fan that expressed an entirely different sentiment: “I’ve waited my whole life for a QB like Caleb Williams on the Chicago Bears.”

Bears Nation Reacts to Caleb Williams’ Liked Posts on Social Media

Naturally, Williams ‘liking’ a post suggesting the Bears draft someone else garnered numerous reactions from fans and analysts alike.

“Why would Caleb want to come to Chicago? He’s seen how quickly ya’ll turned on Justin despite going through 2 different GMs, 2 HC, 2 OCs, a complete teardown devoid of talent. No person in their right mind would want to join a fan base that will turn on him quickly,” one fan wrote on X.

“The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams just got CAUGHT. He does NOT want to go to the #Bears who have the #1 pick,” NFL analyst Dov Kleiman wrote.

Another fan suggested Williams was simply trying to “stir the pot.”

The most logical take came from draft analyst Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron, who suggested Williams was liking posts as potential motivators. “They’re receipts,” Infante wrote on X. “He knows the #Bears are picking No. 1, so it’s naturally a possibility he goes there. That’s been motivation for him in the past. Nothing to see here.”

Bears fans were generally excited about the other post Williams liked, though:

And of course, photoshopped images of Williams in a Bears jersey popped up:

Caleb Williams Has Yet to Declare for 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Williams hasn’t had the year this season he did in 2022. Neither did USC. As a sophomore in 2022, he completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. This season, he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

After finishing with an 11-3 mark in 2022 (8-1 in the Pac-12 conference), the Trojans slipped a bit this season, finishing with a 7-5 record (5-4 in the conference). The dip in stats and wins has resulted in some questioning whether the 22-year-old QB will be able and to succeed at the next level in the NFL.

Still, there’s no doubt he’s an intriguing prospect.

Williams told the Los Angeles Times on November 28 that entering next year’s draft was “a game-time decision,” also noting: “I’m still learning things I need to get better at.” It’s highly likely he’ll declare, and if he does, he’ll be a prime target for Chicago.

“He has that character, he has that attitude that you have respect for, that you want to play for,” USC center Justin Dedich told the L.A. Times. “I think who he is off the field is something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

“He has earned everything he’s got,” Trojans offensive tackle Jonah Monheim said about Williams.

So, what do we take from Williams’ recent ‘likes’ on X? It’s likely little more than a young man keeping track of his doubters. And tis the season for ambiguous social media activity.