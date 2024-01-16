Caleb Williams’ Newest Training Partner Could Give Big Hint About Bears’ OC Hire

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams officially declared for the NFL draft on January 15. Williams is widely expected to be selected first overall when the draft arrives on April 25, and the Chicago Bears currently own the No. 1 pick. Coincidentally, they also have a huge decision to make about the quarterback position.

It’s unknown whether the Bears will stick with current QB Justin Fields and trade the pick or use it to draft a different signal-caller, but Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be the first player selected this year, and many expect Chicago to take him.

“I have talked to some people in and around the program who believe they will eventually land on a Caleb Williams or a quarterback at No. 1,” ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said about the Bears on January 13. With the Bears actively searching for a new offensive coordinator after firing Luke Getsy, it’s fair to assume they’ll be looking at potential OC’s who would pair best with the former USC star.

Williams’ just started a new pre-draft training program, and the coach he’s working with has very interesting ties.

“Potential No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has already begun pre-draft training run by former NFL QB coach Rich Scangarello, whom he met years ago,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported via X on January 15. Scangarello and Williams met through QB Collective, a group of A-list coaches who help develop young quarterbacks.

A Look at the Bears’ Current OC Search

Is it a random coincidence that Shane Waldron and Liam Coen were together at UMass in 2014-2015 and both worked for Sean McVay? I wonder if the #Bears can land both somehow? — James Fox (@JamesFox917) January 15, 2024

The QB Collective is a development program featuring many of the NFL’s best head coaches including Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins.

So far, the Bears have interviewed or requested interviews with the following coaches for their OC vacancy: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, former Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman, current 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak and current offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky Liam Coen.

All but Roman come from the McVay-Shanahan coaching tree. Waldron is one of the coaches listed on the QB Collective’s website, and both he and Cohen have worked with McVay. Based on the first five candidates interviewed, it looks like the Bears are leaning toward the same style of offense Williams currently has ties to.

Number three. Bears hunting for a Shanahan offense. https://t.co/yn1kPEgKNq — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) January 13, 2024

“Obviously you want to have somebody that’s a great teacher,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at his year end press conference about what the team is looking for in its next OC.

“I think that’s important because you know he has to coach the coaches to coach the position. And I think that’s the No. 1 trait of any great coach. You have to be able to have the innovation to really look at the players that you have and be able to help enhance and put those guys in position to succeed and to get explosives and to move the ball down the field.”

Bears’ Level of Interest in Caleb Williams Will Shape 2024 Draft

Potential No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has already begun pre-draft training run by former NFL QB coach Rich Scangarello, whom he met years ago through @QBCollective. Getting ready to hit the ground running as a pro. pic.twitter.com/XOUVCEKvwA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2024

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 after completing 66.6% of his passes for 4,537 yards, 42 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing TDs and 5 interceptions. His numbers weren’t as weren’t as gaudy this season (68.6 completion percentage, 3,633 yards, 30 passing TDs, 11 rushing scores and 5 INTs.) but his football IQ and physical abilities are off the charts.

With the Bears owning the top pick in the draft, how they feel about Williams will determine not only the draft order this year, but the future of the franchise for years to come.

“We are going to turn every stone to make sure that we are going to make a sound decision for our organization,” Poles said about the team’s looming decision at quarterback. “I did think Justin got better. I think he can lead this team. But at the same time, there is a unique situation. I have to look and our staff has to look at everything and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”