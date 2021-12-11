Bears LB Goes Down With Potential Season-Ending Injury

The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Cassius Marsh on the injured reserve list. Marsh sustained a knee injury during the team’s Thursday, December 9 practice. He’s technically eligible to return Week 17, but considering the nagging nature of knee injuries, the 29-year-old LB’s time with the Bears is likely over.

Marsh was a former fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks before getting traded to the New England Patriots. Marsh also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chicago picked him up in early November. Marsh wound up playing in four games for the Bears, netting six tackles, two QB hits and a very memorable sack.

Chicago promoted 34-year-old pass rusher Bruce Irvin from the practice squad to fill Marsh’s spot on the roster. Irvin was also promoted to the 53-man roster for Chicago’s Week 13 matchup against the Cardinals. He played 17 snaps and registered one tackle in the 33-22 loss.

Marsh May Always Be Remembered for the MNF Taunting Penalty

Without a doubt, the most memorable moment of Marsh’s tenure with the Bears so far was his sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Week 9. Marsh sacked the Steelers QB late in the fourth quarter on a key play, but was flagged for taunting after he spent too much time glaring at Pittsburgh’s sideline afterward.

Marsh also revealed after the game he was upset about contact initiated by official Tony Corrente as he was running to the sideline after the sack. It remains of the most controversial calls of the season:

Here’s video of “taunting” on Cassius Marsh. What a joke. Not a word was said. Looking at the sideline. And ref LEANED in!! pic.twitter.com/iSthDECHBK — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 9, 2021

Over his seven-year career, the 6-foot-4, 254-pound Marsh has 175 total tackles (128 solo, 25 for loss), 29 QB hits, five forced fumbles and 14.0 sacks in 92 games and nine starts.

Marsh Recently Spoke About How Much He Has Enjoyed Chicago

Marsh hasn’t been in the Windy City long, but he spoke to the media on December 9 — presumably just before he injured his knee — and he had some good things to say about the Bears.

“They offered an opportunity for me, and I’m happy to be here. It’s been great. Coaches are great, players are great, and everyone’s been very hospitable,” he said. A day later, he was placed on IR.

“My mind was pretty set on staying home,” Marsh said about where his mindset was before he signed with the Bears. “I was with my family, comfortable in Cali and all that good stuff, so it took some adjusting.”

Marsh also noted that he had turned down other teams who wanted to sign him to their practice squads, but he turned them down and chose Chicago, likely because he had the opportunity to see the field. Considering he was here on a one-year deal though, and he was pondering retirement before the Bears called, his time is very likely done in the Windy City — and maybe in the NFL, as well.

