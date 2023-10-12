Bears Urged to Be Sellers on Starting DB Now: ‘Great Trade Chip’

Jaylon Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears, but multiple analysts think the team should trade the starting cornerback before the NFL trade deadline hits on October 31 rather than sign him to an extension.

Johnson hasn’t played since Week 3 while dealing with a hamstring injury, but he has returned to practice this week ahead of Chicago’s Week 6 divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report called the Bears corner a “great trade chip” and Kevin Patra of NFL.com agrees.

“Jaylon Johnson is the kind of player that could actually bring a return that helps the team’s long-term future,” Ballentine wrote on October 11. “Johnson is set to be a free agent in 2024, but his future with the Bears is unclear. … There are a lot of teams that would be better with Johnson on their roster. He’s still just 24 years old. The Bears should let those teams pay his next contract and see what they can get for him now.”

Jaylon Johnson’s Numbers Don’t Necessarily Speak to His Value

Jaylon Johnson CB for the Bears is rumored to be on the trade market. This hit alone screams Steelers CB. Can Khan fleece again?? pic.twitter.com/GVwrdcbWYF — Portersburgh (@PortersBurgh) October 11, 2023

In 42 games with the Bears, Johnson has 134 tackles (four for loss), three forced fumbles, 32 pass breakups and one interception. He has been Chicago’s best cover corner since the team selected him with the 50th overall pick out of Utah in 2020, but the lone interception is a bit glaring.

His inability to create turnovers so far over his career is going to hurt him in contract negotiations, as teams pay more for that kind of production. Still, Johnson has proven himself to be excellent when it comes to coverage, and opposing quarterbacks tend to avoid throwing his direction if possible.

Per PFF, Johnson has played 2,623 snaps with the Bears and has allowed a 56.4 reception percentage. In three games and 91 coverage snaps this year, the fourth-year defensive back has given up just five catches on 12 targets for 73 yards and no touchdowns. He’s very likely one of the top cornerbacks set to be available after the season, and there’s little doubt someone will want him. Will that someone be the Bears?

Jaylon Johnson’s Only Issue Has Been Staying Healthy

I don't think Mooney ultimately goes anywhere at the deadline, but with every good Terell Smith game, Jaylon Johnson becomes a more and more interesting name to monitor Gotta get that hamstring right, which is a scary injury for an acquiring team, but has an 84.1 coverage grade — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 6, 2023

Johnson is young — he’s still just 24 years old — and he has talent for days. His primary issue has been staying on the field. He missed three games with a shoulder injury as a rookie, and he missed two games the following year in 2021 with a broken finger.

Last year, in 2022, he missed six games with finger and ribs ailments, and he has already missed two games this year. He’s slated to return to the lineup soon, though, which will be key if he wants other teams to see his value heading into a big contract year.

“If he returns to form, he could be a trade chip for Chicago, given the need for corners across the NFL. The emergence of fifth-round rookie Terell Smith in Johnson’s stead could make it easier for the Bears to trade Johnson at the deadline,” Patra wrote on October 11.

We’ll see what happens, but if Bears GM Ryan Poles has no intentions on re-signing Johnson, trading the young corner would be the best way to go.