Bears Called on to Reunite With Young Defender After His Recent Release

The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. off the Chicago Bears‘ practice squad on September 13, and now, he’s available again.

The Browns designated cornerback Greedy Williams to return off of injured reserve, and as a result, they cut Graham, who spent just under a month in Cleveland. The move was announced in the NFL’s October 11 waiver wire transaction sheet.

A sixth-round draft pick for the Bears in 2021, Graham appeared in four games for the Browns, playing 47 snaps on special teams only. The 23-year-old corner played four games as a rookie for Chicago in 2021, starting one. He finished with 13 total tackles and four passes defensed in limited action, showing flashes of promise.

Now that he’s available again, the Bears are being called on to re-sign him, which may not be a bad idea.

Hamstring Injury Limited Thomas Graham This Offseason

A hamstring injury kept Graham out of training camp and the entire preseason, and the Bears signed him to their 16-player practice squad after final roster cuts were made.

He had been getting snaps with the first team before the injury, but ultimately missed too much time to make the initial roster, particularly after having to learn a new base 4-3 defense installed by head coach Matt Eberflus.

Graham seems healthy now, though, and both fans and analysts are pushing the Bears to initiate a reunion — particularly considering the team’s recent issues at cornerback.

Chicago has been without top corner Jaylon Johnson for the last three games, and the depth behind him isn’t great. Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones filled in for Johnson against the Minnesota Vikings Week 5, and he was understandably overmatched against Justin Jefferson.

I can't even really be mad at Jaylon Jones right now. He's a UDFA rookie being forced to start against an offense with Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook on it. Logic indicates he's going to struggle, and he has. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 9, 2022

In addition to starters Kyler Gordon and Johnson, there’s Jones, UDFA Josh Blackwell, veteran Lamar Jackson and third-year DB Kindle Vildor, who is having the best season of his career. While Gordon could grow into a reliable starter and Vildor has been good, Johnson’s injury has put a spotlight on how shallow Chicago’s depth is at cornerback.

Thus, when news of Graham’s release broke, Bears Nation called on the team to sign him back.

Fans were the most adamant, as the young CB became a favorite during his short stint in the Windy City.

@ChicagoBears bring me Thomas Graham Jr asap, or I will express my sadness in a 3000 word letter to George McCaskey. Consider yourself warned. https://t.co/RE6GOsddrn — Thomas Loper (@T_Loper1) October 11, 2022

Analysts also weighed in:

After what we saw from Jaylon Jones………… https://t.co/9F9hjnYGnR — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) October 11, 2022

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Returning Week 6

The Bears will be getting a significant boost at corner Week 6 when they take on the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field, as Johnson is set to return after missing the last three games with a quadriceps injury.

“Anytime we get him back, that’s a good thing,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said about Johnson on October 11. “We’re glad to have him back. The great thing about him is that he’s been attentive in all the meetings and participating and helping the young guys out. That’s another able body and another veteran body, another really good player that helps us out.”

Over Johnson’s first two games this season, opposing QBs deliberately avoided him, and with good reason. Per PFF, the third-year corner has allowed one catch on three targets for 9 yards, with opposing quarterbacks netting a 42.4 passer rating when throwing his way.

“Having him back out there, it’ll be a great opportunity to show the world what he can do, too, on Thursday night football,” Bears linebacker Roquan Smith added. “A lot of people don’t respect him so I think it’ll be a great opportunity for him to show that. I’m rooting him on. I know he’s gonna make some big plays coming back.”