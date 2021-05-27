Huge Change Could Be on Horizon for Bears Organization: Report

Could the unthinkable be about to happen? Could the Halas/McCaskey family finally sell the Chicago Bears?

In a stunning report by Jim O’Donnell of the Daily Herald, that could be the case. According to O’Donnell, who cites “an individual with exceptional knowledge of the working dynamic within the McCaskey family,” the McCaskeys are currently conflicted about whether or not they should sell the franchise.

“There is some internal strife going on among family members to sell … now,” his source revealed. The team is currently owned by Virginia Halas McCaskey, daughter of team founder and NFL legend George Halas. Her son, George McCaskey, is the chairman.

The family has owned the franchise since Halas founded it back in 1920, when the Bears were called the Decatur Staleys. While O’Donnell’s report is intriguing and likely will have fans floating on a cloud of wonder until it is confirmed or denied, the likelihood of the McCaskeys selling the team seems pretty bleak at present. The report also named three likely potential successors to the family, however, so it’s certainly worth considering.

O’Donnell Listed 3 Potential New Owners

According to O’Donnell, the contention amongst the McCaskey family about whether or not to sell “makes perfect sense. Even if it is opposite to prevailing thought that the franchise will never be sold as long as Mrs. Virginia McCaskey — age 98 — has an earthly say. The Halas/McCaskey clan is now touching a fifth generation. That’s an expanding list of heirs waiting to hold negotiables rather than simply boast of a T-formation pedigree.”

O’Donnell then named names, listing three men he says are strong contenders to buy the Bears if the McCaskeys sell. “If the sale of the Bears is announced in the weeks ahead, there are three suitors who loom larger than all others — Pat Ryan, Jeff Bezos and Neil Bluhm.”

Pat Ryan, Jeff Bezos & Neil Bluhm — Who Are These Guys?

So who are the three billionaires linked to the Bears?

Per O’Donnell: “Ryan, 83, is the favorite. The billionaire businessman — in partnership with 91-year-old Andy McKenna — owns 19.7% of the Bears. He also holds the right-of-first-refusal as ‘primary investor’ if any of the McCaskey stock comes up for sale. Sons Pat Ryan Jr. and Rob Ryan are energized entrepreneurs who have diversified interests while attempting to maintain the vigor of their father.”

Interesting. Someone who already has a near-20 percent stake in the team may take the reins next. There has also been talk of moving the franchise from iconic Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, Illinois, home of the Arlington Park race track, which is approximately a half-hour from Chicago. Mayor of Arlington Heights, Tom Hayes, said this in March about the possibility of the famed football team moving to his city:

“I think the Bears are seriously considering it because it’s such a unique piece of property. It has so much going for it in terms of its location in the northwest suburbs where a lot of their audience is.”

If a move to Arlington Park is in the future for the Bears, Bluhm may turn into the frontrunner. A minority owner of both the Bulls and the White Sox, he seems to be drawn to Chicago-area sports franchises, has ties to Churchill Downs via casino connections and may be the most intriguing of the three due to the Arlington Park factor.

Bezos, of course, is one of the most wealthy individuals in the world and the owner of Amazon. While he hasn’t yet dipped his toes into the sports ownership waters, there’s a first time for everything.

The primary question, of course, is whether a family that has been firmly set in the “We’re not selling” camp will finally have a change of heart and sell the team. Many fans and analysts have been saying for years that the Bears would greatly benefit from the kind of fresh perspective new ownership could bring. It’s a long shot, but this is the first time there has been a mere whisper that the McCaskey family may even be considering selling the team, so it’s certainly worth keeping track of.

