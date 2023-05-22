Bears’ Controversial Playmaker Dubbed Breakout Candidate for 2023

Chase Claypool didn’t catch fire during his first half-season with the Chicago Bears after getting acquired in a trade during last year’s NFL trade deadline, but at least one analyst has him on breakout watch in anticipation of him getting a full offseason to learn the playbook and build chemistry with Justin Fields.

Bleacher Report analyst Jack Rill recently predicted three players he believes could have a breakout season for the Bears in 2023 and featured Claypool at the top of his list, arguing that the 24-year-old wideout could be “poised for bigger things” now that he’s had ample time to settle in and digest Luke Getsy’s offensive system.

[Claypool] has the necessary talent to become an impact playmaker,” Rill wrote on May 22. That’s why the Notre Dame product could be poised for bigger things in 2023, especially now that he’ll be more familiar with the Bears’ playbook. He should have better chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields, and there will be a stronger offense in place around them.”

The Bears have taken several big steps toward improving their overall offense over the past several months of the 2023 offseason, most notably adding star wide receiver D.J. Moore in trading away the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers. They also drafted fourth-rounder Tyler Scott and re-signed former starters Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis to ensure a higher quality of depth at the position.

“Opposing defenses may have trouble trying to cover a receiving corps now featuring the trio of DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Claypool, allowing all of them to excel,” Rill added. “Claypool could become the breakout performer of the group.”

Chase Claypool Can Be Dangerous as ‘X’ Receiver

The Bears have bucked the notion of regret when it comes to their trade for Claypool last November. While Claypool underperformed in his first seven games for the Bears (14 catches for 140 yards) and the price to get him ultimately ended up being the first pick in the second round of the draft (No. 32 overall), general manager Ryan Poles has maintained that he is “not blinking at that [trade] at all” amid angst from fans.