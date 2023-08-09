Bears WR Chase Claypool Drops Out of Practice With Injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool has been clicking with quarterback Justin Fields through the first few weeks of training camp, but his progress with the offense may have hit a snag during August 9’s open-to-media practice.

According to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Sports, Claypool pulled up early on a route he was running against defensive back Jaylon Jones during 1-on-1 drills in Wednesday’s practice and could be seen grabbing his hamstring. The 25-year-old receiver remained on the sideline for the rest of practice without his helmet, missing 11-on-11 team drills.

Claypool also had some intense reps with rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson before dropping out of practice. Moreano said Claypool got physical with Stevenson at the line of scrimmage on an earlier play and threw him down, getting flagged for offensive pass interference and dropping the pass in the process. The two exchanged heated words, which continued even after Claypool exited practice and was stuck on the sideline.

“The guys are just being physical out there, that’s why we’ve got pads on. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday after the team’s 12th training-camp practice. ” When you talk to another opponent, and that certainly happens during the game and that’s part of some people’s game … [it’s fine] as long as it doesn’t lead to penalties or lack of execution.

“So if you can keep your focus and that’s how you do it and you don’t fight — because that’s a penalty — that’s part of the game.”

Eberflus did not have any updates to share about the severity of Claypool’s apparent hamstring injury, saying he still needs to talk to the training staff and that “we’ll see.”

Chase Claypool’s Health Will Be Critical for Immediate Bears Success & His Long-Term Future in Chicago

The last thing Claypool needs right now is a potentially significant hamstring injury. The Bears have been expected the former second-round pick to become an impact contributor for their offense heading into his first full year with the team in 2023, and despite offseason rumors about his work ethic, have been pleased with the progress he has been showing them on the practice field over the first dozen camp sessions.

“We like where he is at,” Eberflus told ESPN 1000 about Claypool on August 2. “He’s starting to gel with Justin Fields. I’m really excited about the way he run blocks.”

Claypool certainly has the potential to be the big-bodied X receiver the Bears need for their offense. He caught 121 passes for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two full seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and 2021 and, at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, has the size to attack the catch point and win contested battles against defensive backs. His size and deceptive 4.4 speed also make him an asset as a run-blocking receiver, which could be a key part of his job in Luke Getsy’s wide zone blocking scheme.

If Claypool wants to realize his potential, though, he is going to have to hope his latest injury concern doesn’t cost him time like the previous ones. Claypool missed some of his first half-season with the Bears with an injury, nearly blowing out his knee against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14’s matchup last season. He also missed all but the first week of organized team activities (OTAs) in the spring with an undisclosed injury.

As Getsy has said, “accountability is availability” for every member of the Bears offense.

Equanimeous St. Brown Also Limped Out of Practice, Leaving Bears With a Potential Depth Problem at WR

Claypool wasn’t the only concerning injury that emerged from Wednesday’s practice. According to Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago, Equanimeous St. Brown — who replaced Claypool with the starters after he exited practice — also pulled up limping after making a catch from Fields in 7-on-7 drills. Like Claypool, he did not return.

On a positive note, though, the Bears were able to immediately address any potential depth concerns with their receiving corps with the activation of veteran Dante Pettis from the non-football injury list, where he has been since the beginning of camp. While Pettis must still state his case for making the 53-man roster with the Bears, he should provide them with more depth in the event Claypool or St. Brown has to miss time.

The Bears also still have two of their starters — D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney — healthy and practicing along with other, younger receivers who could benefit from additional reps, including fourth-round rookie Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr.

Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune also added one more bit of concerning injury news for the offense before the end of Wednesday’s practice. Backup interior lineman Alex Leatherwood went into the locker room with an athletic trainer after dropping out “late” in practice with an apparent injury. He did not return for the rest of the day.