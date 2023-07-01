Bears Could ‘Cut Their Losses’ With Controversial Receiver, Says Analyst

The Chicago Bears are counting on wide receiver Chase Claypool to become an important piece of their offense for the 2023 season and validate the high price they paid to acquire him in a trade last November, but rumors of offseason discontent have at least one analyst questioning whether he will even make their roster.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently broke down a list of eight veteran players he believes could find themselves on the roster bubble during training camp this year and featured the 24-year-old Claypool at the top of his list, citing a report from ESPN 1000’s Marc Silverman earlier this offseason that said his development “isn’t trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason.”

“With D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Scott joining the receiving corps this offseason — and Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet returning — Claypool isn’t guaranteed to be one of Justin Fields’ top targets,” Knox wrote. “Chicago is already out the draft pick it paid for Claypool, but it could save $3 million by releasing him. If the 24-year-old can’t show that he’s grasping Luke Getsy’s offense and is willing to work hard to contribute, the Bears could cut their losses and cut him.” The Bears traded their own second-round pick (which ended up being No. 32 overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool last November and got little return on investment in his first half-season in Chicago as injuries and playbook complications slowed him down. While general manager Ryan Poles has stood by his decision and continued to tout Claypool’s potential for 2023, the Bears could save about $2.993 million against the cap if they decided to show him the door before the start of the regular season. The obvious question, of course, is: Why in the world would they ever do that?

Bears Highly Unlikely to Cut Chase Claypool for 2023

Silverman’s report about how Claypool has been performing is a bit concerning for the Bears given the high expectations they have for him in 2023, but it is also worth noting that former longtime Bears scout Greg Gabriel — who possesses quite a few sources in the organization still — has decried Silverman’s narrative as “false.” He even went as far as to share details of a “private conversation” he had with Poles about Claypool during the offseason that suggests there is very little danger of Claypool getting jettisoned.

“Poles told me he realized that many fans and media were unhappy with the trade because he had to give up what turned out to be the 32nd pick,” Gabriel wrote on June 17 for Windy City Gridiron. “He also said that the results of the trade have not been seen yet and that he fully expects Claypool to have a big year. He added, ‘If I had the chance to do the trade all over, it would take me about five seconds to say yes.'”

Regardless of which report fans choose to believe, there just isn’t much logic in the Bears getting rid of Claypool before next offseason. One of the biggest criticisms of the Bears offense in 2022 was their lack of weapons, and while they have added Moore and Scott to the equation since then, Claypool is still expected to play an integral role as a big-bodied possession receiver — and a likely starter — with massive upside for 2023.

Even if Claypool disappoints in camp and somehow falls out of the starting lineup, there is a near-zero chance he wouldn’t make the roster as a depth receiver. Because, honestly, who would replace him? Equanimeous St. Brown, who has about as much career production as Claypool had in each of his first two seasons? Or Dante Pettis, who was dinged for multiple drops throughout the course of the 2022 season?

Knox might think he is onto something with his warning about Claypool’s future in Chicago, but don’t expect the team to make a firm decision on his future until 2024.

Which Bears WRs Are on Roster Bubble for Camp?

While the chances of Claypool not making the Bears’ initial 53-man roster are extremely low, there are a few names among their 2023 receiving corps who could find themselves on the chopping block when roster decisions are made at the end of camp in August.

Dante Pettis is the main one. The Bears opted to re-sign him on April 17 after he played in every game for them in 2022 and delivered 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns — all three of which were the second-best marks of his five-year career. He also acted as their primary punt returner for the majority of the season. Given the Bears have added a few options in the return game this offseason, though, Pettis will likely need to earn his stripes as a receiver and, as of now, projects to be WR7 in the group.

The Bears could also have decisions to make with Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. The latter seems safer given he was a third-round pick just a year ago and showed flashes of his swift playmaking ability toward the end of his uneven rookie season in 2022, but he could find himself in trouble if he fails to take the next step and underperforms in training camp. The Bears need a solid return specialist, so if Jones can show progress in that arena, he should make the roster as a depth receiver.

As for Brown, he was a better receiver (21 catches, 323 yards) and blocker than Pettis in 2022, but he will need to consistently outperform Pettis in camp to avoid switching places with him on the roster bubble. The Bears could part ways with either one of them and hardly bat an eye in terms of cost, as both receivers are playing for near the veteran minimum in 2023, so it could simply come down to which one offers the steadier option as a depth receiver behind the younger, more capable group of starters.