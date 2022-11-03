New Bears WR Chase Claypool’s Social Media Message Sets Twitter Off

New Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is ready for a fresh start in the Windy City.

The Bears sent their 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final day of the trade deadline in exchange for the 24-year-old wideout, who touched down a day later in Chicago on November 2, when he spoke to the media for the first time as a Chicago Bear.

One of the first things Claypool mentioned was his eagerness to play with Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

“I’ve been watching him of late in terms of their most recent primetime game,” Claypool said, referencing Chicago’s 33-14 Week 7 win over the New England Patriots, in which Fields finished with 261 total yards and two total touchdowns. “I know a lot of people are excited about how he’s been playing and obviously I’m one of those people, so I’m excited to work with him.”

Several hours after he met with the media, Claypool took to Twitter to share an image of himself in a Bears uniform along with this message:

Twitter Reacts to Chase Claypool’s Message to Chicago

Once Claypool told Bears Nation he was ready to “snap,” naturally, fans were here for it.

Many pointed out that Claypool doing well will likely mean very good things for the Bears’ second-year quarterback:

Justin Fields after Claypool snaps: pic.twitter.com/wDbAjunPMS — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 3, 2022

Usayd Koshul of CBS Sports’ Bear Report summed up the thoughts of most Bears fans nicely:

Chase Claypool has officially arrived in Chicago. #Bears fans are ready for their newest WR to take the city by storm. https://t.co/EpS2psfvpl — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) November 3, 2022

While others were just there for the long snapper jokes:

Breaking: Chase Claypool looks to beat out Patrick Scales for the Bears starting LS position. https://t.co/bKIwjGmc8j — Long Snapping Lifestyle (@LongSnappingLS) November 3, 2022

The newest Bears wideout says he’s also excited to play alongside Darnell Mooney, who leads Chicago in receiving with 364 yards.

“I think it could be super dynamic,” Claypool said about his pairing with Mooney. “I think we are different receivers in a good way. I think we do different things well. Obviously, I’ll know more when I practice with him more, but I think it’s going to open the offense up even more.”

Claypool Set to Make His Bears Debut Week 9 vs Miami Dolphins

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy confirmed on November 3 that Claypool should make his debut Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, and says the team has been helping its new receiver get acclimated to his offense.

“We have some really cool tools to help him learn what he needs to learn quickly with not having a coach with him for 24 hours a day,” Getsy said about Claypool. “So, I think he’ll be OK. We’ll make sure that he’s ready to rock n’ roll for whatever his role might be come Sunday.”

However big that role will be, Getsy didn’t say. “I’m really excited to see how far he can take it,” the Bears OC added. “I’m sure it will be one of those things where each week, he’ll be able to get a little bit more.”

Fields is also excited to have Claypool around. “He’s a play-maker, a big body, athletic, fast,” Fields said about his new 6-foot-4, 238-pound receiver. “A great 50/50 ball catcher. I was excited of course. … He’s big, fast and of course he’s a great receiver. Just throw it to him, I guess. Let it fly.”

Claypool caught 32 passes for 311 yards (9.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown in eight games with the Steelers this season. We’ll see what he can do in his remaining nine games with the Bears.