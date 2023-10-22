Trade Pitch Nets Bears 1 of 2 Star Edge-Rushers from NFC Rival

The Chicago Bears don’t really have any incentive to add to the roster ahead of the NFL trade deadline, save for one.

The Bears have struggled mightily over the past two seasons to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The franchise chose not to draft a pass-rusher in 2023 and couldn’t find any overwhelming edge defenders to add during free agency. Chicago is expected to seek such a player during next year’s draft, but if the team can find one in the next 10 days, it may as well take a swing.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday, October 21, that an NFC East franchise is willing to part with one of two such players for the right offer.

“Washington Commanders defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat both have contracts expiring after the season and could be on the trade block,” Russini wrote. “I was told Washington has made calls to take the temperature of the market but is staying patient now, and that the next two weeks of play will shape the decision on their futures. The sense I get out of Washington is one of them will be on the move, if Washington can get the proper compensation.”

Bears Advised to Sit Out Trade Deadline Unless Edge Defender Becomes Available

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus on Thursday characterized the Bears as a team that should stand firm ahead of the deadline, avoiding buying or selling unless one specific opportunity presents itself.

“As much as the 2023 season looks like a wash, if a talented young edge defender is available, Chicago might as well explore an addition with all their extra draft capital and cash on hand,” Spielberger wrote.

That is precisely the situation the Bears can find in Washington if they go hunting for a big-name pass-rusher, according to Russini’s reporting.

Young and Sweat are similar trade prospects and both could make sense in Chicago long-term.

Washington drafted Sweat in the first round in 2019 (No. 26 overall), while the Commanders added Young in the first round in 2020 (No. 2 overall). Sweat has played one more NFL season than has Young, though both will hit free agency in March if they can avoid the franchise tag from Washington.

Sweat, 27, has generated 14 pressures, 9 QB hits and 4.5 sacks this season. Young, 24, has produced 15 pressures, 7 QB hits and 3 sacks in one fewer game played, per Pro Football Reference.

Chase Young, Montez Sweat Present Similar Trade and Future Contract Costs to Bears

Spotrac projects Sweat’s market value at $16.6 million annually over a new four-year contract, while the website projects Young’s market value at $17.8 million per season over a new four-year deal.

Given Sweat’s good, though not elite, production off the edge and Young’s injury history, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said neither player currently carries first-round trade value. However, he suggested Young could re-attain that level if he continues to play well through the remainder of the season.

“Sweat has settled in as a solid-if-unspectacular edge rusher and is about to hit unrestricted free agency,” Barnwell wrote Thursday. “Young is back playing an every-down role and looking the best we’ve seen since his 2020 rookie campaign. … If Young keeps this up for a full season, he’ll be in a position to land the franchise tag from the Commanders, and I wouldn’t be surprised if teams offer a first-round pick to try to get the former No. 2 overall pick out of Washington.”

Barnwell’s suggestion that the Commanders might consider using the franchise tag on Young should they keep him represents a shift in perception as far the defensive end is concerned.

Washington could have exercised a fifth-year option on Young’s deal last offseason, which would have kept him under contract through 2024. The Commanders used their fifth-year option on Sweat the offseason prior, which is why he and Young will hit free agency simultaneously.

The Commanders could also choose to use the franchise tag on Sweat come year’s end, but can only apply the tag to one player each offseason. As such, the Bears should be able to make a run at either Young or Sweat, using their second-round pick as the starting point on negotiations.