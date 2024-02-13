Bears Emerge as Favorites to Sign 5-Time All-Pro DT in Free Agency

If the Kansas City Chiefs are unable to lock down All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones before NFL free agency next month, the Chicago Bears are the favorites to give him a new home in 2024, according to the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs are still the odds-on favorites (-225) to retain Jones — a five-time All-Pro — for next season, but the Bears are getting the next-best odds (+425) and lead the pack of potential suitors in the event Jones hits the open market and leaves Kansas City behind.

Jones has averaged more than 11 sacks per season over the past six years for the Chiefs and is coming off his second straight campaign as a first-team All-Pro selection. He is also the epitome of a disruptive three-technique defensive tackle, an essential role the Bears are still trying to fill for Matt Eberflus’ defense heading into the 2024 offseason.

While Jones would be expensive, the Bears might be willing to justify the high cost if it means securing a transformative centerpiece for their defensive line. Pro Football Focus projects Jones to sign a four-year, $120 million contract in 2024, but the Bears could have nearly $45 million in effective cap space if they shed certain veteran contracts.

Just how much exactly would Jones move the needle for the Bears in 2024, though?

Could Bears Afford to Take Risk With Chris Jones?

The Bears would likely test the market on Chris Jones if the Chiefs allowed him to reach free agency. He is a high-quality player at a position where they have needs and Chicago has the financial resources to make at least one splashy acquisition in 2024 free agency.

Realistically, though, Bears general manager Ryan Poles may not feel it is prudent for the team to make such a high-priced investment in a defensive tackle entering his 30s.

The Bears could afford to sign Jones to a contract in line with PFF’s projections, but that does not necessarily mean they should. Adding Jones to the book on a deal worth $30 million annually would likely eliminate the possibility of them extending All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson during the 2024 offseason. Even franchise-tagging him — which Over the Cap projects to cost $18.41 million — would likely be out of the question.

The Bears also have to determine if Jones — who turns 30 in July — fits with the timing of their roster reconstruction. Poles has not shied away from paying money to veterans he feels can be long-term building blocks for them, but nearly all of Chicago’s highest-paid starters are 27 or younger. Eddie Jackson (31) and Cody Whitehair (31) are the two exceptions; though, the Bears could make both of them cap casualties before March 13.

Perhaps Poles would make an exception for Jones, a player who was drafted when he worked in Kansas City’s front office, but it is fair to wonder if the risks are worth it.

Bears Have Other Options to Consider for 3-Tech Role

Jones is far from the Bears’ only option for adding a three-technique defensive tackle. Baltimore’s Justin Madubuike and Miami’s Christian Wilkins — who are both younger than Jones — are also due to hit the market when the free agency begins on March 13. While they, too, are expected to fetch high prices, both better fit the Bears’ profile.

If price remains an issue, the Bears could also attempt to find a new starter for the role in the 2024 NFL draft. They might be reaching a bit if they took either Byron Murphy II (Texas) or Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) at No. 9 overall, but they would be much more reasonable targets if the Bears traded down further into the round.

A defensive tackle could also be a reason to motivate the Bears to trade back into the second round. They also have a logical way to get there, if they trade Justin Fields.

The Bears might also just trust the process and continue to build around their current set of interior defensive linemen. Gervon Dexter Sr., a 2023 second-round pick, showed flashes toward the end of his rookie season and could be in line for more playing time in the three-technique role with Justin Jones hitting free agency in 2024. The Bears also have veteran Andrew Billings and Zacch Pickens locked up for at least two more years.

The Bears did have the best run defense in the NFL in 2023. If they can secure an edge rusher to pair with Sweat, they might not need a drastic change in interior personnel.