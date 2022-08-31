Bears Claim 6 Players Off Waivers, Including 2021 1st Round Pick

The Chicago Bears have claimed six players off of waivers, more than any other team in the NFL, according to the August 31 waiver wire.

The biggest name among the six is former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who was a first-round draft pick in 2021. The Bears also added former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts, undrafted free agent DBs Josh Blackwell and Sterling Weatherford, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, another UDFA, and former New York Jets tight end Trevin Wesco.

Leatherwood started all 17 games for the Raiders last year, but he was a selection of former head coach John Gruden, and after trying to trade the young O-Lineman throughout the preseason, Las Vegas and new head coach Josh McDaniels wound up waiving him. Now, the Bears will take a flier on the 17th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Leatherwood Is Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing for Bears

Leatherwood played his college ball at the University of Alabama, where he excelled over his four seasons, winning the Outland Trophy in 2020, which is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Leatherwood struggled as a rookie in 2021, allowing 65 total pressures, 17 QB hits and 8.0 sacks, also getting flagged 14 times in 1,104 total snaps, per PFF.

Where Leatherwood will land position-wise for Chicago is anyone’s guess. He played predominantly at right guard as a rookie, but at Alabama, he played left tackle for two years, so he’ll bring versatility to the Bears’ line.

While he struggled with the Raiders, perhaps all Leatherwood needs is a change of scenery and a new scheme. He’ll get that in Chicago working with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and O-Line coach Chris Morgan.

Leatherwood still has three years and $5.9 million fully guaranteed remaining on his contract, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, so the Bears will likely see if they can work him into their starting rotation at some point.

From NFL Now: The #Bears claimed OL Alex Leatherwood in a surprise move this morning. pic.twitter.com/j4kpQpzN9z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

