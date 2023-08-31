Browns Sign 2 Former Bears, Including Ex-QB & 1st-Round Lineman

After the Chicago Bears let them both go, quarterback P.J. Walker and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood both landed in Cleveland after signing with the Browns. Both players were signed to Cleveland’s practice squad.

Walker, who inked a two-year, $4 million deal (with $2 million guaranteed) with the Bears in March to be the backup for Justin Fields, was ultimately passed up on the depth chart by undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent.

The Bears claimed Leatherwood, a former first-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, off waivers just before the 2022 season began. The 24-year-old offensive lineman appeared in four games for the Bears last season, playing just 14% of the team’s offensive snaps.

The Bears must still pay the $4.59 million left on Leatherwood’s rookie contract, as well as the $2 million guaranteed to Walker. Now, both players will get fresh starts in Cleveland.

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles Explains Why Bears Kept Tyson Bagent

Play

By letting both Walker and Leatherwood walk, Bears general manager Ryan Poles showed he was willing to admit mistakes he has made both roster- and contract-wise. It also shows Poles is putting more emphasis on on-field performance than he is on the fiscal aspect of things.

Through three preseason games, it was clear Bagent had better football instincts than Walker. The numbers say it all:

Walker: 11-of-23 for 96 yards, one touchdown and an interception (47.8 completion percentage) in three games

Bagent: 20-of-29, an interception and two rushing TDs (69% completion percentage) in three games.

“At the end of the day, you gotta make decisions that are best for the football team,” Poles said on August 30. “I’ve always felt, and I’ve actually had conversations with some of my old teammates that played in the league for a long time: they feel you kinda fudge stuff. If you’re off and you don’t make the right change and everyone kinda sees what’s going on on the field, they feel that. So we had to make the best decision that was for us, and that’s what we did.”

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham agrees. “I think we’ve seen it every day since his rookie minicamp, just his poise. He’s got this moxie, he has this confidence about him,” Cunningham said at the same presser. “I remember walking out of the tunnel with him (before Chicago’s first preseason game) against Tennessee and it was like, he’s been here before. Right? And he’s showed it. He’s displayed it ever since he’s been here and then in game exposure, his accuracy, decision-making, his poise, we saw what he was able to do with his legs. I think the kid’s got a bright future.”

Bears Could Still Add Another QB to Roster

Poles said the Bears want three QBs on the roster. The plan is for Nathan Peterman to return, whether to the 53 or the practice squad. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 30, 2023

The Bears general manager also noted the team may try to bring veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman, who was with Chicago last season, back, whether it be on the active 53-man roster or the practice squad.

“We take a look at everything. That’s our plan right now. That might be practice squad, that might be 53, too,” Poles said when asked whether he may re-sign Peterman, specifically, adding:

“We’re working through that. Again, I talk about Nate coming in. We gotta work through that and see what we’re comfortable with.”

Since whittling their roster down to 53, the Bears have claimed defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie defensive back Quindell Johnson off waivers, while waiving defenders Terrell Lewis and A.J. Thomas.