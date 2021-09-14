Bears HC Matt Nagy Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons in New Ad [LOOK]

Matt Nagy likely didn’t think about it that much. The head coach of the Chicago Bears was just filming an ad for McDonald’s — he wasn’t thinking about the fact that he might get skewered on social media for it.

Trouble is, Nagy entered the 2021 season with many questioning his job security, so the image of him working at McDonald’s was one many couldn’t help but comment on.

“I was hired to help you make this great team even better,” Nagy says in the ad, clad in Bears gear and his usual visor. “And hey, if they put in the work, they can make manager on this team.”

Still images of the ad also started popping up, and the reaction, particularly on Twitter, was swift, hilarious — and brutal if you’re the Bears’ coach.

Fans React to Nagy, Who is Back to Calling Plays After Break in 2020

Here are a few of the better reactions to Nagy’s commercial:

Ok this ad was real and that makes it 1,000,000x more hilarious. Imagine working the line making McDoubles for a company you were in a paid ad for just months prior. Lmfao https://t.co/bkSLmnimAX — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) September 13, 2021

Nagy trynna collect the bag before he’s unemployed. Respect 🤝 https://t.co/kZFbuMvGG0 — Peter (@PeterJ_F) September 14, 2021

A few individuals have Nagy-speak down pat:

“Martin you burned the fries. Now let’s figure out the why. That’s real.” https://t.co/eekRLgQ3of — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) September 13, 2021

“How’s the ice cream machine today Matt?” “The way we look at it it’s really just day to day with it but we really like where we’re at right now even without the ability to serve ice cream we have Andy who has great customer service skills to offer even though our food is bad.” — wyattsuttonpro (@wyguy50) September 13, 2021

While others commented on the Bears’ current QB situation:

Yeah but I promised the other guy he could be manager first no matter how much work you put in https://t.co/y4YeetDUeT — Robert Mepham (@robert_0122) September 14, 2021

Most just had jokes:

The hamburglar must have stolen his playbook, only logical explanation for how terrible the offense has been over the past few years #Bears https://t.co/3v8nhRSp9p — Jack Schneider (@JackSchneider13) September 13, 2021

If I worked at this McDonalds I would instruct my agent to force a trade to Burger King. https://t.co/4OEAF9Nh0p — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) September 13, 2021

I ordered a Big Mac but Nagy gave me a moldy old Arch Deluxe he found under the fryer and said it had seen a lot and I should respect its wisdom and experience https://t.co/I6kULrOW7P — Start Justin Fields (@startkyIeorton) September 13, 2021

While Nagy has made the playoffs in two of his three seasons as head coach, many credit his 12-4 debut more to the defense and former DC Vic Fangio. The team’s 8-8 entry into the postseason last year also impressed very few, particularly after Chicago needed a loss from the Arizona Cardinals to get in at all. Nagy is 0-2 in the playoffs.

With Nagy calling the plays last season, the Bears averaged 19.8 points over the first nine games. Nagy then gave up play-calling duties amid a six-game skid, and something funny happened: The offense got better, and the running game improved immensely. The Bears averaged 27.7 points a game in the seven games offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called plays.

David Montgomery got 20+ carries in just one game with Nagy as play-caller, and while he didn’t have a 100-yard rushing game under Nagy’s guidance, he finished the season with three 100+ yard performances and got more than 20 carries three times in the six games he played with Lazor calling plays (he missed a week due to a concussion).

This spring — with minimal explanation — Nagy revealed he would be back to calling plays.

Nagy Still Confident in His Offense

When Nagy was asked on August 25 why he was still confident in his offensive scheme and design, he said this:

“Probably just the way we’ve been practicing, the tempo, where we’ve been just talking through schematics of where we know we want to be. I would also say too, I remember when I first talked to you all when I first got here and I explained to everybody here that this offense, it takes a few years to get going.”

A few years, eh? Nagy, who is entering Year 4, then did something he has a tendency to do a lot, which is reference his former gig as the OC in KC:

We saw that in Kansas City because it took a few years, not just the players that were coming in and were drafted but the scheme; them learning it and understanding it. After three or four years, it really started picking up and going. I feel like we’re at that spot right now. We’ve got some guys now that have been on this team for two, three, four years, and they know the offense as well as I do, where that wasn’t the case two or three years ago. We’ve got more of those guys, so when you have that and you have a guy like Andy and these quarterbacks that come in and understand it, that’s where it gives me the confidence.

Confidence will only get you so far. And while the jury is out as to how secure Nagy’s job really is in Chicago, if the Bears continue to lose while looking inept on offense, sooner or later, his time will be up.

