Bears to Replace Teven Jenkins with Former Pro-Bowl Center

The Chicago Bears have made no official announcements on their plans along the offensive line, but the alignment during practice on Monday, August 21, painted a picture of how the team will adjust to the absence of starting left guard Teven Jenkins.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO shared video from the Bears’ practice facility to X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter, showing that new alignment.

Here is a look at the interior offensive line during the media shooting period. pic.twitter.com/vO36BQGjis — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 21, 2023

Listed as the starting center on the Bears’ preseason depth chart, Cody Whitehair has moved over to left guard to fill in for the injured Jenkins who could miss up to six weeks with two strained calf muscles. Stepping up into the role of starting center for the displaced Whitehair will apparently be Lucas Patrick, based on the video evidence.

Bears Shakeup on Offensive Line Will Weaken Passing Attack

The transition of Whitehair to the left side of the line, if it sticks into the season, will create less of an issue for Chicago at the guard position than it will at center.

Whitehair played in and started 12 games for the Bears last season, all at left guard. He has played center and left guard on and off since 2016, when Chicago drafted him with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round. Whitehair earned a Pro-Bowl nod in 2018 while playing the center position.

Head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to Whitehair’s versatility during a media session on Tuesday, as well as a hand injury he has been dealing with.

Play

“Well, we know what he can do at guard. That’s his position. He was playing there today. We like where he is. His hand is not a big issue, but we’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said. “We certainly like him at center and we like him at guard. It’s good to have the combination and the flexibility to do both.”

Patrick has some experience at center from his days with the Green Bay Packers. However, he has been a subpar player based on Pro Football Focus analytics since entering the league in 2016. His pass block grade was exceedingly poor across just 269 snaps last season, during which he allowed 16 pressures and two sacks.

Patrick was an adequate run blocker in 2022, as was Whitehair, but the loss of Jenkins will make the Bears offensive line considerably more vulnerable to opposing pass rushes up the middle for as long as he remains out. That is problematic for an offense hoping to open up its passing game this season for third-year starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Eberflus also spoke to Patrick’s health and the current state of his conditioning on Tuesday, saying the offensive lineman is close to full-go.

“He’s just ramping up. It’s more about getting his endurance back. Getting him into individual [work]. He did some team reps today, and we’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said. “Again, he’s still a ramp-up guy.”

Bears LG Teven Jenkins Suffers Bizarre Injury to Both Legs

When Jenkins will be back is an open question, though Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday that the left guard could miss up to six weeks, which would keep the starter out for essentially the first month of the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up Biggs’ initial report with the odd detail that Jenkins had strained not just one, but both of his calf muscles somehow. Schefter offered the report on the Monday edition of NFL Live.

Adam Schefter reports that Teven Jenkins is dealing with a strained calf x2: both legs. pic.twitter.com/k0ywOM1d3z — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) August 21, 2023

The Bears might consider bringing in another offensive lineman, particularly if the health of Whitehair or Patrick takes a turn for the worse. One option is Dalton Risner, formerly of the Denver Broncos.