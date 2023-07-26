Bears Sign $50 Million Extension With Offensive Playmaker: Report

The Chicago Bears have locked down one of next offseason’s priority free agents and secured one of Justin Fields’ top passing targets for the long-term future.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million extension with starting tight end Cole Kmet, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a strong season in 2022 that saw him lead Chicago in receptions, (50), receiving yards (544) and receiving touchdowns (seven)

“Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates,” Schefter tweeted on Wednesday, July 26.

Kmet, a 2020 second-round pick, is the first player from the previous regime to receive a major contract extension from general manager Ryan Poles’ front office. The 24-year-old tight end was the first player Poles mentioned when identifying players with blue-chip potential on their roster following the 2022 season, but the second-year decision-maker has also spoken highly of other key players who have eventually departed, such as All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery.

“I thought Cole did a really good job,” Poles said. “I thought he elevated his game from the film that I watched last year [in 2021] to what it was this year, so that’s exciting.”

With his long-term future now secured, Kmet will be expected to continue his breakout for the Bears during the 2023 season. His share of the receiving targets seems likely to go down with the additions of D.J. Moore, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan Jr. to the offense, but he is still one of their most formidable blockers and showed he could be a reliable red-zone target with his career-high seven touchdown grabs last season.

The Bears will open the 2023 season at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10.