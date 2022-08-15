Bears Could Benefit From Most ‘Remarkably Quiet Contract Situation’ in NFL

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is widely considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

The 26-year-old has been in the league four seasons and has made four consecutive Pro Bowls, also getting named a first-team All-Pro each if his first three years. The sixth-overall pick for the Colts in 2018 (he was chosen two spots ahead of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who was picked eighth overall), Nelson has been a dominant force for Indy’s O-line, missing just four games since entering the league.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option for 2022 and he is set to cash in with what should be a mega-extension. But considering Nelson’s track record and importance to the roster, some are surprised a deal hasn’t been done yet.

“Respectfully, I’m not answering any questions about my contract,” Nelson said on August 11, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Pro Football Focus cap expert Brad Spielberger called it “the most remarkably quiet contract situation in the NFL.”

Considering the Chicago Bears‘ needs on offensive line, could they have a shot at Nelson if he doesn’t ink an extension?

Maybe the most remarkably quiet contract situation in the NFL https://t.co/hzYxlc3nm5 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 11, 2022

Insider: Colts Will Make Re-Signing Nelson Top Priority

In 767 snaps at left guard last season, Nelson allowed 15 total pressures, six quarterback hits and a sack, via PFF, earning a 70.4 run blocking grade. Per Spotrac, Nelson’s market value is just over $17 million per year, and according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Colts have every intention of paying him.

“From what I’m told, the Colts’ contract strategy is clear: Figure out a way to pay guard Quenton Nelson, hopefully this month,” Fowler reported on August 10. “Other contract matters can wait. That means Kenny Moore II, a standout corner who has two years left on a four-year, $33 million deal, might not cash in until 2023. The same goes for linebacker Bobby Okereke, an underrated player.”

Indy prioritizing Nelson is no surprise — but as Spielberger noted, it’s noteworthy how quiet negotiations have been. If no deal gets done anytime soon, it could leave the door open just a crack for the Bears to move in.

Bears Will Likely Be Looking for a LG in 2023

Veteran Cody Whitehair, 30, is expected to hold down the left guard slot this season, but he has no guaranteed money left on his contract in 2023. Whitehair is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if first-year general manager Ryan Poles moved on.

All indications point to the Colts extending Nelson, but if that doesn’t happen, Poles would likely go all out to get him. He’ll have money to spend too, as the Bears lead the league in salary cap space next year with over $100 million available, per Over the Cap. The Colts, meanwhile, are set to have just over $23 million in 2023. Sure, the cap is flexible, but they had better extend him soon.

“He’s still the guy you would start a team with [at guard],” an NFL coach told Fowler. “You just have to watch him to know he’s a special player who can dominate a game at times.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus served as Indy’s former defensive coordinator for four years, so he has gone up against Nelson in practice and has a connection to the young O-lineman. There’s also this nugget from before the 2018 draft shared by Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears legend Walter Payton, for Bears Nation to wax wistful over:

Just talked to Quenton Nelson. Guess what he told me…I hope the #Bears draft me. #Facts pic.twitter.com/ZeivQTGnD0 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 22, 2018

While signing Nelson is a pipe dream for the Bears, it’s a possibility until he re-signs with Indianapolis. Until that happens, the dream, however small, remains alive.

