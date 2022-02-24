Bears Named Top Landing Spot for Disgruntled 5-Time Pro Bowl WR

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of pass catchers for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, and they’re expected to address this need either in the upcoming draft, in free agency, or both.

After putting up back-to-back seasons in 2019-2020 in which he gained more than 1,000 yards was targeted over 150 times each year, wide receiver Allen Robinson had meager totals in receiving yards (410) catches (38) and yards per catch (10.8) in 2021, the lowest totals of his career other than his 2017 campaign, when he missed 15 games due to a torn ACL. Robinson has been candid about his unhappiness in Chicago under former head coach Matt Nagy, and despite a new regime in the Windy City, he’s likely a goner in free agency.

With him gone, that leaves Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome as the team’s only wide receivers under contract for the 2022 season. With Chicago’s need for capable wideouts in mind, one analyst thinks disgruntled Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry would be a logical target for the team if he hits the open market.

Landry’s Recent Twitter Activity & Comments Last Season Suggest Change is Coming

Landry, 29, carries a cap hit of $16.4 million in 2022, and has been mentioned multiple times as a potential cap casualty this offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler told Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot in November of the 2021 season he was frustrated and confused by his lack of targets last year. Landry played in 12 games, and amassed career-lows in receiving yards (570), receptions (52) and touchdowns (two).

“I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry tweeted on February 22.

Landry also noted he “put the ball in” the Browns’ “court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

If Landry and the Browns agree to part ways — and all signs are currently pointing in that direction — he could be a sneaky-good pick up for Chicago.

Analyst Names Bears Logical Destination for Landry

In his February 23 column, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report pegged the Bears as one of four landing spots that make sense for Landry, who has a relatively clean injury history and doesn’t turn 30 until November of 2022.

“Landry would be a great choice, as the proven veteran has largely avoided serious injury woes and consistently produced up until last season,” Kay wrote. “Adding a wideout of Landry’s caliber would benefit quarterback Justin Fields as he prepares to go into a pivotal second season as the team’s starter.”

Landry had mentioned wanting to go to a Super Bowl contender, and Kay noted that could be a potential road block.

“The Bears don’t appear to be a serious Super Bowl contender yet. The right contract offer might lure him,” Kay added.

That could be another problem, as the Bears currently have just over $25.3 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap. It all depends on how new GM Ryan Poles chooses to spend, but if Cleveland lets Landry walk, don’t be surprised if an offer is made.

