Bears Release Another Starter After Failed Trade Attempt: Report

The roster revamp continues for the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are releasing starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman after attempting to trade him. Goldman was the team’s 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, and other than the 2020 season, when he chose to opt out due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been the starting nose tackle for Chicago.

After trade attempts, the #Bears are releasing starting NT Eddie Goldman, source said. He is only 28 years old and will have a nice market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

Goldman now becomes the third Bears starter to leave in the last two days, following superstar Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers on March 10, and All-Pro punt returner and gadget back Tarik Cohen, who is set to be released with an injury designation after being unable to pass a physical, per ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter.

Bears Tried to Trade Goldman, Multiple Insiders Say

In addition to Rapoport, Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on March 11 that “a league source said the team has actively shopped” the veteran nose tackle, who was due a base salary of $8,760,407 in 2022. It’s apparent none of the 31 other NFL teams wanted to pay that kind of price for Goldman, who turned 28 in January.

Cutting him now will save Chicago $6,660,407 of cap space, according to Over the Cap.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles is making serious changes to the roster while eliminating some of his team’s pricier contracts approved by his predecessor, Ryan Pace.

Goldman Was Once One of the Top Run-Stoppers in the NFL

Longtime Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks — who is now a free agent himself — called the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Goldman the “unsung hero” of a Bears defense that finished first in the NFL in points allowed in 2018 with 17.7 per game.

“We’ve played good run defense, and we can’t play good run defense without him playing good,” former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told the Chicago Sun-Times about the nose tackle that season. “He’s strong in there, whether it’s a one-on-one block or a two-on-one block. He’s able to hold the point for us and yet get off blocks and make plays within that.”

After his 2018 campaign, though, Goldman’s dominant presence faded. He played fairly well in 2019, finishing with 15 total pressures, 13 hurries, a quarterback hit and a 70.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He missed the entire 2020 campaign, and a slow start to his 2021 season didn’t do him any favors. Goldman finished with a career-low 39.8 overall grade and an even worse 37.4 run-stopping mark from PFF in 2021, and considering he was due nearly $9 million next season, his exit isn’t a surprise.

In his six seasons with the Bears, Goldman has played in 81 games, starting 73. Over that time, he has amassed 175 total tackles (116 solo, 18 for loss), 21 QB hits, two fumble recoveries and 13.0 sacks.

