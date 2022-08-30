Bears Cut Recently-Signed Veteran Free Agent, Promising Young Pass Rusher

One of the more promising young pass rushers for the Chicago Bears throughout the preseason, Sam Kamara, is being waived amid a slew of roster cuts, as first reported by Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Per Cronin, the Bears plan to bring Kamara back to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Sam Kamara has been waived by Chicago per source. The DL led the preseason in QB pressures. They plan to bring him back to practice squad if he clears waivers. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 30, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound pass rusher signed with the Bears in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook. He spent the first half of his rookie season on the practice squad before getting elevated to the active roster after veteran Jeremiah Attaochu went down with an injury. Kamara appeared in eight games as a rookie, playing on special teams only.

He flashed a bit on defense this preseason, registering 14 total pressures, 12 hurries and 1.0 sacks in 107 pass rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus. We’ll see if he clears waivers and returns as a member of Chicago’s 16-player practice squad.

Bears Also Release Free Agent OL Addition Michael Schofield, DB Thomas Graham Jr.

The Bears also waived veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. A seven-year NFL vet, Schofield inked a one-year deal worth just over $1.1 million, but his contract had no guaranteed money according to Over the Cap, so the Bears didn’t lose anything by letting him go.

Schofield played in 15 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last year (12 starts) and he was brought in by Bears general manager Ryan Poles in July to compete for the right guard spot, but second-year lineman Teven Jenkins did more with his opportunities in the preseason and took over the starting spot.

Schofield started preseason opener but was moved to reserve role after that. #Bears have younger players they want to keep.https://t.co/Vq6eptAHBt — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 30, 2022

Thomas Graham Jr. is another promising young player waived by the Bears. An injury acquired early on in training camp prevented Graham from participating in the preseason, and that hurt his chances of making the roster. According to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Sports, as with Kamara, the Bears hope to sign Graham to the practice squad if no one else picks him up.

A 2021 UDFA, Graham made the team’s practice squad last year, and was moved up to the roster late in the season. He played in four games, starting one, finishing with 13 total tackles (one for loss) and four pass breakups.

#Bears are waiving CB Thomas Graham Jr., per source. There is a strong chance the team tries to bring him back on the practice squad. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 30, 2022

Bears Finalize 53-Man Roster

Here’s the official list of every cut the Bears have made in order to get their roster to the 53-man limit, the team officially announced on the August 30 deadline:

OL Jean Delance

WR Kevin Shaa

WR Nsimba Webster

OL Corey Dublin

Safety Jon Alexander

Safety A.J. Thomas

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

DL Trevon Coley

RB Demontre Tuggle

QB Nathan Peterman

OL Lachavious Simmons

LB DeMarquis Gates

WR Chris Finke

CB Greg Stroman Jr.

TE Chase Allen

TE James O’Shaughnessy

WR Isaiah Coulter

DB Davontae Harris

OL Shon Coleman

RB Darrynton Evans

DT Micah Dew-Treadway

The Bears elected to cut running back Evans in favor of keeping two fullbacks in Khari Blasingame and Jake Tonges. They also kept the following seven wideouts on the roster to serve as weapons for QB Justin Fields: Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.

Additionally, Chicago kept just two tight ends on the roster: Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin.

Thus, don’t be surprised if the Bears add another TE via the waiver wire, among other positions, as more moves are surely coming — although it’s possible Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy plans on using Tonges as a tight end.

