Trade Proposal Lands Bears $140 Million Playmaking Receiver

The Chicago Bears are expected to use their high first-round draft pick on a playmaking pass rusher, leaving their wide receiver deficiency to be addressed via free agency or trade.

The latter path offers a wider array of options, as a handful of expensive receivers make less sense in their current situations now than they did just one year ago. Among them are Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has publicly expressed his discontent with the franchise first benching, then essentially exiling quarterback Derek Carr.

“You know, him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place, I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here, so I think everybody knows how I feel about him,” Adams said Wednesday.

One solution for the Raiders is to sign or trade for a quality quarterback like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to appease the $140 million wideout they signed to a five-year deal this offseason following a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Another option is to send Adams to a team with an exciting young quarterback for a draft haul in return.

Justin Fields and the Bears fit that bill exactly. Beyond that, Chicago has the salary cap space to incorporate Adams into the fold while still having plenty of money left over to add major pieces to their offensive and defensive lines, both of which are units that must be addressed this offseason.

Adams Has Case For Wanting Out of Las Vegas, Bears Offer Solid Landing Spot

Jarrett Bailey of Bears Wire at USA Today on Friday, December 30, named Adams as one of four potential targets that Chicago could pursue this offseason to offer Fields a true No. 1 wide receiver as the team attempts to make a meaningful jump in 2023.

Justin Fields needs a guy. That has been apparent all season long as the Bears have blindly thrown darts at the wall trying to figure out how to get their passing game going. It looks all but guaranteed that Derek Carr will be in a new uniform in 2023. Combine that with the complete and utter failure that was the 2022 Raiders, and why would Adams want to stick around? At his best, he is a top three receiver in football that has proven to draw a ton of capital in return for his services. Plus, there is connective tissue with Luke Getsy. He was the Packers wide receivers coach from 2016-17, and was an offensive assistant from 2019-21. If the Bears are serious about Fields’ progression and taking a leap forward, they will make a splash and get Adams.

Fields Needs Dynamic Receiver For Both QB, Bears to Take Next Step

Fields has been one of the breakout players of the year in the NFL in 2022, showing a tremendous ability to do historic things with his legs from the quarterback position. He has rushed the ball 150 times for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming only the third signal-caller in league history to surpass 1,000 yards on the ground in a single season.

His passing numbers, however, could use some improvement. Some of that will come with time and experience, but the biggest hole is at the top of the receiver room. Fields has thrown for 2,167 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 62.3% passing, per Pro Football Reference.

Chicago’s leading pass catchers this season are wideout Darnell Mooney with 493 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Cole Kmet with 460 yards and five touchdowns, per the team’s official website. Adams, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last six years, has 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns this season by himself.

Acquiring a player of Adams’ caliber is liable to cost a significant amount, most likely in the form of draft capital. However, the Bears have the kind of draft position and bankroll it takes to get something done without sacrificing the rest of their needs in the name of one great player, making the approach to wide receiver this offseason a fascinating development to watch.