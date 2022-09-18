Bears Cut 2 From Injured List, Add Young OL to Active Roster

A day before their September 18 prime time matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad.

The Bears also officially released two veterans, wide receiver David Moore and defensive back Tavon Young, from the injured reserve list with received injury settlements. All three moves were announced via the NFL’s September 17 waiver wire.

Young, 28, spent four seasons on the Baltimore Ravens‘ active roster before landing in Chicago this offseason. He dealt with a lower-leg injury throughout the month of August, when the team initially placed him on IR. In 50 games (24 starts) with the Ravens, Young had 127 total tackles (111 solo, 11 for loss), four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, six QB hits, 4.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries (stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference).

Moore, 27, signed a one-year contract with the Bears in April of 2022, but his tenure in the Windy City was bumpy from the get-go. The veteran wideout was arrested in Texas on drug and weapon charges in July, and he later suffered a leg injury at the team’s August 9 practice and had to be carted off the field. Moore last played a full season in 2020, when he finished with 35 catches for 417 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Eiselen Elevated Again to Be Backup Center

In Chicago’s Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the team elected to rotate two of their offensive linemen at right guard: Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick.

Jenkins, who moved over from the tackle spot during the preseason, has played well in his new position so far. The second-year lineman took 31 snaps at right guard Week 1, while Patrick played 27. Both allowed just one pressure each. The elevation of Eiselen means the two will likely be rotating on the right side yet again against the Packers, as it’s also what Chicago did Week 1.

“It went well, it went well,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said about both Jenkins and Patrick rotating at RG. “I think it was helpful honestly for both of them. One guy is new to the position and one guy hasn’t practiced in over a month, so I think it actually went well. I thought they both played really well. They both did a lot of really cool things. And you talk about the play style and the mindset, I was using both of them in our offensive unit for what the expectation is.”

Getsy Happy With Depth on O-Line

Patrick, who was brought to Chicago to be the team’s starting center, still has a club on his snapping hand after breaking his thumb during training camp. Until he can fully snap the ball again, it’ll be Sam Mustipher as the team’s starting center with Eiselen as the backup.

The Bears’ O-Line allowed 2.0 sacks in their debut against a formidable Niners defensive line, and Getsy says he’s happy with the depth he has seen from the group so far.

“Hopefully we can keep getting more depth in the room because this is a long season and things happen, so there’s no reason for us to go jumping on anything like that,” Getsy added.