Bears Add Former Eagles Starter to Defense, Release Ex-Steelers LB

The Chicago Bears made a roster swap on defense Thursday, substituting a former Philadelphia Eagles starter for an ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.

Pro Football Talk reported Thursday morning that the Bears added LB Davion Taylor and released LB Buddy Johnson in a corresponding roster move.

“The [Bears] announced the signing of Davion Taylor,” Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote on August 17. “They opened room on the 90-man roster for him by waiving Buddy Johnson with an injury designation.”

Davion Taylor Offers Bears More NFL Experience Than Did Buddy Johnson

Both Taylor and Johnson have failed to live up to their draft positions since entering the NFL as a 2020 third-round pick and 2021 fourth-round selection, respectively.

Taylor has considerably more experience, appearing in 21 games for the Eagles between 2020-21 and starting seven of those contests. He has amassed 51 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and two forced fumbles across 282 defensive snaps and 209 special teams snaps over the course of his career, per Pro Football Reference. Philadelphia cut Taylor from its roster on August 6 after he played the 2022 campaign as a member of the team’s practice squad.

Johnson has appeared in just four games over two years in the league, making two tackles during that time. He has played 59 special teams snaps and six defensive snaps over the course of his NFL career. Chicago added Johnson in late July, just ahead of training camp.

Davion Taylor Has Reasonable Chance to Make Bears Roster as Backup LB, Special Teams Player

Taylor should have a reasonable shot to make the roster, even despite the Bears front office focusing on upgrading the linebacker position this offseason.

Chicago signed Tremaine Edmunds to call the shots from the middle linebacker spot, paying him $72 million over four years to be an anchor on the defense. The Bears also doled out $19.5 million on a three-year deal to add another former Eagles linebacker in T.J. Edwards. Edwards is set to start alongside Edmunds and second-year player Jack Sanborn, per the depth chart listed on the team’s official website.

The Bears’ LB group thins out considerably after the starters, however, with only four more players currently listed on the roster — three second-string linebackers and one third-string player in undrafted rookie free agent Micah Baskerville out of LSU. Taylor will be the fifth.

Taylor is currently playing on a one-year deal worth $940,000 that includes no guaranteed money, per Over The Cap. A reasonable level of regular season experience along with the skill set to potentially contribute on special teams combine with the non-guaranteed contract to make Taylor an interesting free agent flyer for the Bears.

Even if Taylor does eventually catch on as part of the Bears’ 53-man roster, or ends up a member of the practice squad like he did in Philly last year, he is unlikely to see action in Chicago’s next preseason matchup having joined the team so recently. The Bears are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Indy on Saturday night, August 19, in what will be Chicago’s second of three preseason games this month.