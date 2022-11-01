Former Bears WR Signing With AFC Contender: Report

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome is reuniting with Matt Nagy.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing the young receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Newsome later confirmed the news via Twitter.

A sixth-round pick by Chicago in 2021, the former North Carolina standout was selected by Chicago’s former regime, led by Nagy and ex-general manager Ryan Pace, both of whom were fired after the 2021 regular season. He didn’t catch on with the team’s new regime, and was released as part of Chicago’s final roster cuts in August of 2022.

Newsome caught two passes on three targets for 26 yards with the Bears last season (stats via Pro Football Reference). He also served as a punt returner, returning six punts for 75 yards (12.5 yards per return).

Dazz Newsome Could See Special Teams Snaps in KC

Newsome caught two passes for 27 yards and a score over the 2022 preseason with the Bears (stats courtesy of PFF), but it was errors on special teams that hurt him. He lost a fumble on a punt return in Chicago’s second preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks, and he also muffed one that he recovered in the Bears’ first preseason game against the Chiefs.

The 23-year-old receiver caught 188 passes in his four years at North Carolina for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns in 44 games, but he’ll likely be used on special teams as a returner before he catches any passes from Patrick Mahomes.

“I feel like Special Teams is always everyone’s best value if you’re not the guy,” Newsome said in August of 2022, per 247 Sports’ Bear Report. “I feel like special teams has to be one of your best things.”

“No one plays harder than Dazz,” current Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said about Newsome in August. “That dude plays his butt off every single snap that he’s out there.”

Bears & Chiefs Complete WR Swap

The Bears signed former Chiefs wideout Daurice Fountain to their practice squad on October 26, so the two teams have essentially swapped wide receivers over the past week. A former fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Fountain is slightly more experienced than Newsome.

Fountain missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury and played in five games for the Colts in 2020, catching two passes on three targets for 23 yards. He spent the bulk of the 2021 season in Kansas City on the practice squad, but he did play in two games on special teams only. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Fountain made the Chiefs’ active roster this year, but after being inactive for the first five games, was waived by the team, who still hold him in high regard.

“Daurice is one of those kids who doesn’t want to take anything for granted, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said about Fountain in August. “The biggest thing that Coach Joe Bleymaier, myself, and Coach Reid have all talked to him about is just making sure that he can fine-tune three little aspects of his game each and every day. The kid works hard and on top of that, he’s a smart player.”

Fountain and Newsome are in similar spots, and it’ll be interesting to see how they each fare with their new teams.