Bears Coach Sends Strong Message on Rodgers, Packers: ‘Not Falling Into That Trap’

The NFL’s oldest rivalry will see another chapter written Week 2 when the Chicago Bears head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears are fresh from a 19-10 upset over the San Francisco 49ers on September 11, while the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings Week 1, 23-7.

After Green Bay’s surprise loss, many analysts are questioning whether Rodgers can get on the same page with his young receiving corps. The reigning MVP completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards, no touchdowns and an interception Week 1, but Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams isn’t buying what the national media has been selling about Rodgers and the Packers.

Williams on Rodgers: We Have to Play a Complete Game to Beat Him

The last time Chicago make the trek to Green Bay, Rodgers and company racked up 439 total yards of offense. Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and Green Bay won in convincing fashion, 45-30.

Williams knows his defense won’t be able to make many — if any — mistakes against Rodgers if they want to walk out of Lambeau with a ‘W.’

“You’re facing one of the best in history, so when you’re facing a guy like that, that’s a guy that has a ton of experience,” Williams told the media on September 15. “You’re not going to trick him, you’re not going to fool him, that’s super accurate, can throw from different angles. One of the best ‘B’ gap escape guys in football. You just have to play a complete football game.”

The Packers have won 15 of their last 17 games against the Bears, and they have a six-game winning streak heading into their Week 2 clash. Williams says it’s going to take all 11 guys on defense to be at the top of their respective games if they want to upset Rodgers.

“He’s super accurate,” Williams said about the Packers QB. “You’re not going to fool him, so he can get them in the right play, he can check out of plays, he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, that’s a big deal. He’ll try to get you with substitution, those types of things, so we have to be sharp on how we’re executing the game plan.”

It will also be key for pass rushers Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Dominique Robinson to win their one-on-one battles against Green Bay’s O-Line.

“It’s tough to get to him with four guys, so you have to, you bring pressure and you fill up the holes so that he can’t escape — remember I said that he was the greatest B-gap escape guy, so you have to bring pressure. You have to get guys on him. You have to try to make him uncomfortable and bring more than four to get home,” Williams said, also revealing what he has been telling his players about the big matchup.

Williams: ‘Don’t Drink the Kool Aid’

Williams is stressing that regardless of Green Bay’s struggles last week, the Packers are an elite team, and just because members of the media are questioning Rodgers’ chemistry with his receivers doesn’t mean that chemistry won’t come.

“Don’t buy into that — I remember last year watching TV, the media was crucifying him. They were crucifying the team. They were saying they were done. They were crucifying him and you can’t buy into that,” Williams said, also noting he’s not buying the narrative that the Packers don’t have a No. 1 wide receiver now that Davante Adams has left for Las Vegas.

“Not falling into that trap to say they don’t have a No. 1. We try to tell the guys, ‘Don’t drink the Kool Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there’s gloom and doom in Green Bay. Don’t fall into that trap.’ … The quarterback — don’t underestimate the power of great leadership. He is a great leader and he will get those guys into shape.”

With the Bears sitting at 1-0 and the Pack at 0-1, this is a rare early season matchup that actually matters for both teams. We’ll see if Williams and his defense can do enough to finally stop the QB who has been destroying them for well over a decade.