Ex-Bears DC Vic Fangio Makes Telling Statement About NFL Future

Vic Fangio could be back in the NFL in 2023.

The former defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears most recently served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021 and was fired at the end of the 2021 season after amassing a 19-30 record over his three years there.

After taking the 2022 season off, the 63-year-old coach told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he is interested in returning to the league next season.

“We’ll see where things stand and develop and what’s available to see if I’m a good match for somebody, but it’s definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator,” Fangio told Tomasson.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Fangio Is Coming Off Rough Head Coaching Gig in Denver

Fangio has been coaching in some capacity since 1979. He began coaching in the NFL in 1986, when he was hired as the New Orleans Saints linebackers coach, and he got his first gig as a defensive coordinator in 1995 with the Carolina Panthers. He has been working steadily ever since, establishing himself as one of the most respected DC’s in the game for decades before finally getting his first opportunity to be a head coach with the Broncos in 2019.

After finishing with records of 7-9 his first year, 5-11 his second year and 7-10 last season, Broncos general manager George Paton gave Fangio his walking papers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported in February of 2022 that Fangio had “received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator” in the coming season, but elected to take a year off instead.

“The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things,” Fangio said in his parting statement after his release, adding: “The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best.”

Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources. Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Fangio Was Fan Favorite During His Time in Chicago

After a 2018 campaign in which the Bears finished first in the NFL in points per game allowed (17.7), first in rushing yards surrendered (80.0), first in takeaways (36, total, including a league-high 27 interceptions), third in sacks (50.0) and third in total yards allowed (299.7), Fangio was scooped up by the Broncos.

He was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press after shaping that dominant 2018 defense led by Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Jackson, and his on-field results coupled with his blunt and unique personality made him an endearing personality in the Windy City.

Fangio was a favorite with fans, media and players alike over his four seasons as Chicago’s defensive coordinator. He has also left his coaching fingerprints all over the league, with disciples like Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, 2021 Bears DC and 2022 Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai all currently active, among others.

Based on his impressive résumé, the veteran coach shouldn’t find any trouble landing a job in 2023.

READ NEXT: Jaquan Brisker’s Former Coach Has High Praise for Bears Rookie: Exclusive