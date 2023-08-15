Longtime Bears Vet Signs New Deal With AFC Contender

Former Chicago Bears defensive back and special teams standout DeAndre Houston-Carson is signing a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens announced on August 14. Contract details have not been released.

After spending all seven of his NFL seasons with the Bears, Houston-Carson will now be playing for a perennial contender for the first time. The Ravens have made the playoffs four times in the past five years, while Houston-Carson saw the postseason just twice in his seven seasons in the Windy City. In Baltimore, he’ll also reunite with former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Bears selected DHC in the sixth round out of William and Mary in 2016, and he went on to become the team’s best special teams player during his tenure in Chicago.

Houston-Carson played in 94 games for the Bears, contributing primarily on special teams, where he played the bulk of his snaps every season. He also chipped in as a starter at safety when the injury bug bit the position group in 2021 and 2022. He started nine games at safety over the last two seasons, when he played 50% of Chicago’s defensive snaps in 2021 and 38% of its defensive snaps last season.

It Won’t Be Easy for Bears to Replace DHC on Special Teams

This is a random DeAndre Houston-Carson appreciation tweet because I feel like it. DHC's been one of the best #Bears special teamers since he got drafted in 2016. Whenever someone in front of him gets hurt, he's played pretty well at safety. Definition of a reliable backup. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 6, 2022

Over his seven years with the Bears, Houston-Carson accumulated 139 total tackles (92 solo, two for loss), eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a defensive score (stats via Football Reference).

When asked how the Bears can replace what DHC brought on special teams, Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower admitted it wouldn’t be an easy thing to do.

“Yeah, so that’s going to be a work in progress,” Hightower said on July 31. “Everybody knows here DHC was a phenomenal guy on and off the field, phenomenal player on and off the field. It’s always hard to replace a guy, because I want to give him respect, because nobody is just going to come in and be him.”

Houston-Carson was a prime example of what the Bears have tried to do with late-round draft picks in recent years, which he says is analogous to the way young players move up the system in baseball.

“They come in, we develop them, and then they go on to bigger roles,” Hightower explained. “That’s probably what I’m most proud of as a coach. So I think you have to show them examples, over and over, of how they can help the football team and in turn maybe down the line help themselves. … (it’s) like we got a farm system.”

Bears Chose Youth Over Experience at Safety

AJ Thomas with the INT! Bears lead 14-7 in the 2nd quarter. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/0ktjkqPRcb — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 12, 2023

All-Pro Eddie Jackson and second-year standout Jaquan Brisker will start at free safety and strong safety respectively.

Behind Jackson and Brisker on the depth chart are rookie A.J. Thomas and Elijah Hicks, both of whom Chicago has high hopes for. Thomas, 23, an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan, has had a standout camp to go with a solid first preseason game in which he amassed two total tackles, a pass deflection and an interception. Hicks, a 2022 seventh-rounder, has also shown promise.

Adrian Colbert and Kendall Williamson are currently listed as the team’s third string safeties.

While the 30-year-old DHC was a valuable role player and veteran presence in the locker room, it’s clear the Bears wanted to get younger at the position. He should give the Ravens a solid presence on special teams, and he’ll be a capable backup at safety, as well.