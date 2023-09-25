Bears’ DL DeMarcus Walker Sounds Off After Chiefs Blowout: ‘I Was Born a Winner’

The Chicago Bears lost their third straight game after getting thoroughly outplayed by the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium, and starting defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker had a blunt assessment of his team after its 41-10 loss.

“Honestly, it’s a reality check for all three phases,” Walker said. “All I can do is sit on the bus and deep think about what I can do better. I don’t have another choice. We don’t have another choice. I am tired of losing, man. I don’t like losing. I’m not this type of person. I came here, and I have the type of energy, the reason why because I was born a winner.”

The Bears had one of the more eventful weeks in recent memory heading into their matchup in Kansas City, with defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning, starting offensive lineman Braxton Jones going on injured reserve with a neck injury and quarterback Justin Fields making headlines for comments about the coaching staff he later took back, and when he was asked about whether the outside distractions affected the team, Walker was blunt yet again.

“There are conversations, but I can speak for me, personally. I couldn’t give a rat’s ass,” he replied. “We are not the Kardashians. This is football and we need to be able to get on the field and line up to play. That is all that matters.”

2023 Season Isn’t Starting Out in a Way Bears, DeMarcus Walker, Hoped

The Bears inked Walker to a three-year, $21 million contract this off season ($15.65 million guaranteed) with the hope that he could help boost a lackluster pass rush. The Bears mustered just 2o sacks as a team last year, with rookie safety Jaquan Brisker leading the team with 4.0.

So far, through three games, that hasn’t happened. The Bears have touched the quarterback just eight times over three games, accumulating just one sack and seven QB hits, also registering 36 hurries, per PFF. They have just two takeaways in three weeks, and both were interceptions off Kansas City’s back up quarterback, Blaine Gabbert.

“I know exactly how bad these guys around here and [general manager Ryan] Poles want to win, and it takes all 53 guys,” Walker added. “Everybody being on the same page, getting turnovers, stopping the run, and making a play. Shout out to the Chiefs. They played a hell of a game, capitalized off of a lot of different things. I have to give them their due.”

Bears Spent Big on Defense in Free Agency This Offseason

After the Bears spent the bulk of their money in free agency on the defensive side of the ball, adding players like Walker, Yannick Ngakoue ($10 million guaranteed) and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds ($50 million guaranteed) and T.J. Edwards ($7.9 million guaranteed — all numbers courtesy of Spotrac), their lack of a pass rush is disappointing to say the least.

Bears since Poles showed up:

Hired defensive HC

Spent 2nd round picks on Brisker, Gordon, Stevenson, Dexter

Spent 3rd round pick on Pickens

Gave out significant FA contracts to Jones, Ngakoue, Walker, Edmunds, Edwards Bears might have NFL's worst defense — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) September 24, 2023

Despite Chicago’s shaky start, Walker knows he won’t do himself or the team any favors by getting stuck in a negative thought cycle.

“It’s just the beginning,” Walker said about the team’s bad start. “I can’t get all in my feelings and feel like it’s all over. It’s just September. It’s my birthday next week. Let’s get a birthday one.”

The Bears have the 0-3 Denver Broncos coming to town Week 4, and it should be their best chance at a win yet. We’ll see if they can pull one out.