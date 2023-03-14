Bears Add Breakout DE as Spending Spree Continues: Report

It took most of the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period for the Chicago Bears to do it, but they have finally added a veteran to their defensive line.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears are signing former Tennessee Titans veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker — who had a breakout seven-sack season in 2022 — to a three-year contract worth $21 million with $16 million fully guaranteed. The move was first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Walker had a notable breakout for the Titans defense in 2022 with seven sacks, 32 pressures and 16 quarterback hits over 17 games, according to Pro Football Focus. While he doesn’t have the prestige of guys like Javon Hargrave or Dre’Mont Jones, he should be able to provide an immediate impact for a Bears defense that finished with the fewest sacks (20) and quarterback hits (24) in the league last season.

Walker, 28, is the third defensive investment of the day for the Bears, who also agreed to deals with linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds on Monday. All three of the signings won’t become official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15 — which is worth remembering for Bears fans who thought their team signed Larry Ogunjobi last year only to have him fail his physical and not sign.