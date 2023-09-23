Bears Trade Pitch Nets Team Eagles’ $15 Million Edge-Rusher

The Chicago Bears offense has been catching heat for all its on-field issues and off-field turmoil, but the defense has struggled almost as much through two games.

While improvements to QB Justin Fields‘ confidence and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s game plan appear necessary to cure what ails the Bears on the offensive side of the football, the defensive issues are potentially an easier fix. One surefire way Chicago can improve is to add another pass-rusher to the mix after generating just one sack through two games, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL.

The trade market isn’t flush with premier edge-rushers at the moment, though Derek Barnett of the Philadelphia Eagles has seen his role diminish as the franchise has built one of the strongest defensive fronts in the league over the last couple of years.

Barnett’s agent tested the market in an effort to find a new team for the defensive end during the offseason, per an August 28 report from ESPN’s Tim McManus. And if they weren’t before, the Bears are now clearly in the market for help bolstering their pass-rush.

Chicago Offers Former 1st-Round Pick Derek Barnett Chance to Shine that He Won’t Find in Philly

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday mentioned Barnett among the league’s 10 most likely trade candidates. “Barnett has played just 30 defensive snaps through the first two weeks, which isn’t going to quiet his desire to find a more prominent role elsewhere,” Knox wrote. “The Eagles should value the depth that Barnett can provide, but if he isn’t in the team’s long-term plans, moving him would make a bit of sense. Doing so would save $3.5 million in 2023 cap space, and Barnett is set to be a free agent in 2024 anyway.”