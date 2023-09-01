Bears Add Standout Rookie DE Previously Hosted for Pre-Draft Visit

The Chicago Bears are circling back to one of the rookie defensive ends who caught their attention during the 2023 pre-draft process and stashing him on their practice squad for further development as they inch toward Week 1.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Bears signed former New York Jets undrafted rookie Deslin Alexandre — who had a standout career for Pitt’s defensive line in college — to their practice squad on Thursday along with defensive lineman Daniel Hardy, interior offensive lineman Bill Murray and kicker John Parker Romo.

Alexandre notched 29 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during his final season with the Panthers despite missing three games with an injury early in the year and had taken a top-30 visit with the Bears in March ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. He ultimately went undrafted and signed with the Jets, playing a hefty 109 total snaps for them in the preseason and notching seven tackles, five pressures, five defensive stops and a sack.

The Bears also signed second-year safety A.J. Thomas back to their practice squad on Friday, September 1, after he competed for one of their backup safety jobs on the 53-man roster during training camp and their three-game preseason slate last month.

Bears Have Filled All But One Spot on Practice Squad

With Thomas’ official return, the Bears now have all but one of their 16 spots filled on their first practice squad of the 2022 season with most of the occupants being players who went through the offseason program with them and missed the initial roster cut.

Two of the more predictable names returning to the practice squad are seventh-round rookies Travis Bell and Kendall Williamson. Both showed promise during the preseason and were intriguing enough to the Bears’ front office to spend a draft pick on them, so it comes as no surprise that the front office would want them back to continue developing. They also brought back two of their undrafted rookies — defensive lineman Jalen Harris and linebacker Micah Baskerville — after both had encouraging camps with the team.

The other members of the practice squad (aside from Thursday’s announced signings) include: cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., fullback Robert Burns, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, offensive tackle Aviante Collins, tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Nsimba Webster. They also have Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka on their practice squad, but his participation in the NFL’s International Pathway Program gives him an exception — meaning he can occupy the squad without taking up a spot.