Bears Now Have ‘Flexibility’ to Go After $61 Million WR After Robert Quinn Trade

The Carolina Panthers could still make the 2022 season a surprising and eventful one for the Chicago Bears.

While Chicago has been a seller so far before the trade deadline, shipping top pass rusher Robert Quinn off to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick, there’s still time for general manager Ryan Poles and company to get a jumpstart on the roster reboot that’s surely coming in 2023.

Cap expert Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus has the Bears set to have $125 million in free cap space next year, while Over the Cap has them at $116 million, by far the most in the league.

With Quinn’s $14 million base salary in 2023 and $13 million in 2024 now picked up by the Eagles, Poles is being urged to try to add a talented playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields before the trade deadline hits on November 1.

Bears Should Try to Add Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore, Analyst Says

Reporter Chris Emma of 670 The Score wrote on October 26 that after the Quinn trade, Poles and the Bears now “have the flexibility to search for new talent on the trade market as players are shopped by other teams.” Emma then dropped a few potential trade targets for Poles, with wide receiver D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers being the biggest name among them.

“While Carolina has maintained he won’t be dealt, that shouldn’t stop any teams from inquiring,” Emma added. “Moore would fit the Bears’ future and could bring instant impact for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Moore has stacked three consecutive seasons of 1,100-plus yards and would immediately become Chicago’s top wide receiver.”

As Emma noted, Carolina has publicly stated it has no plans to trade Moore, but after dealing running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft picks, the Panthers may choose to continue the fire sale. So, what would the Bears have to shell out to land him?

“Moore has three seasons remaining on his contract after 2022,” Emma added. “He isn’t worth a first-round pick for the Bears, who will likely be selecting high in the 2023 draft. But Poles should at least explore the market on Moore and see if a deal is feasible at a lesser price.”

Emma is right — the Bears should keep their first-round pick(s) close. A second-rounder and a late Day 3 pick would be doable and might entice Carolina. If the Bears could land Moore, who is only 25 years old, it would be huge for Fields and the future of the offense.

What Does D.J. Moore’s Contract Look Like?

DJ Moore TD 🔥 Sick footwork and concentration! pic.twitter.com/Zop0j8Fj11 — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) October 23, 2022

The Panthers signed the 6-foot, 210-pound Moore to a three-year, $61.9 million extension in March of 2022, so the Bears would be on the hook for his future salary.

Per OTC, Moore has cap hits of $25 million in 2023, and $20 million in 2024 and 2025. His cap hit this season is just over $6 million, and the Bears could certainly afford it.

Now in his fifth season, Moore had 788 yards and two touchdowns on 55 catches as a rookie, and he followed that up with three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns from 2019 to 2021. He is off to a slow start this season, catching 27 passes for 273 yards and two TDs, but he has over 4,500 yards and 16 scores in less than five full seasons of work, so he could be a definite WR1 for the Bears.

Poles has yet to make a huge addition and has kept his draft capital close, but he’s sure to make multiple huge moves next year. Perhaps he’ll start acquiring future assets now. It’s a long shot, but if he does, Moore should be high on his list.