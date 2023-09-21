Bears Wideout D.J. Moore Blasts Offensive Scheme, Apologizes

The Chicago Bears have had themselves a rough week, especially when it comes to cameras and microphones.

On Thursday, September 21, video surfaced of Bears No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore talking with former NFC South Division competitor Devin White during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The sound that came out of the video was damning to both Chicago’s offensive scheme and how Moore feels he’s fitting into at after just two games.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared the video to X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

Devin White to #Bears WR DJ Moore on Sunday: “They ain’t using you right.” Moore: “Oh, tell me about it.” White and Moore were in the same division for four years. (h/t @SwiftyNetwork, via Bucs YT)pic.twitter.com/wXsDDj1EbI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2023

“They ain’t using you right,” White said to Moore.

“Oh, tell me about it,” Moore responded.

Moore was asked about his comments a couple of hours after the video emerged online — a question to which he responded contritely.

“I love how the Bears are using me,” Moore said, per Benjamin Solak of The Ringer. “I love being here, and I’m confident in our offense.”

Justin Fields Made Similar Comments About Bears’ Offense, Coaches Earlier in Week

Just a day before Moore had to answer for comments he probably never thought would become public, Bears quarterback Justin Fields took an apparent shot at the team’s offense and coaching staff.

Fields spoke to media members on Wednesday, describing his play through two weeks as “robotic.” He then promptly suggested that it may have more to do with coaching than anything else.

“You know, could be coaching, I think,” Fields said. “They’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Just thinking less and playing more.”

The quarterback walked the comments back a few hours later while speaking to reporters in the locker room.

I love you guys and I get that you guys’ jobs are to get clicks, but when you take my quote out of context and when you just say that, if you paint the picture on the inside out, y’all are trying to split us up as a team. I’m not blaming anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame. I don’t care. I just wanted to clear it up and just know that I need to play better, that’s it. Point blank. That’s what I should have said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details.

Bears GM Ryan Poles Goes into Damage Control Mode

General manager Ryan Poles has had his hands full this week as both external and internal forces have worked against the Bears and the pursuit of their on-field goals. During a press conference Thursday, Poles addressed Fields’ comments from the day prior.

“I can’t be more clear than this — no one in our entire building sees Justin as a finger pointer at all,” Poles said. “I think you saw [Fields’] passion and reaction. … He’s such a guy of high character and is so passionate and he wants to win as much as anyone in the building. But it’s more important for him to be a man of character.”

The GM also addressed “life issues” during his press conference, which could have been related to the abrupt resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Williams cited reasons of health and family for his decision on Wednesday to step away from the team, though some reports around the events include details that are far more nefarious and include an alleged FBI raid on Williams’ home.

“We have adversity right now,” Poles said. “Slow start, 0-2, not where you want to be. We’ve dealt with life issues. We’ve dealt with injuries. That’s all real.”