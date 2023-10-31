Bears WR DJ Moore ‘A Little Upset’ After Latest Embarrassing Loss

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore admits he experienced some frustration with his usage in the team’s 30-13 Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore, the team’s top wideout and best offensive player, was targeted just six times all game. He finished with four catches for 55 yards. In an October 30 appearance on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show, the veteran receiver admitted he was a tad frustrated with the lack of looks coming his way.

“A little upset that I didn’t get the ball, but that’s just the game,” Moore said about his lack of targets. “We’ve only got one ball and 11 people on the field, but the defense was really keying into where I was at the whole time. Either rolling coverage or just playing two people with me. That’s just how it goes when you have impact games or make impact plays on a team.”

DJ Moore Has Good Reason to Feel Frustration

The Bears were playing from behind from the jump against the Chargers. They got behind early and were down 24-7 at halftime. Considering they were in passing situations for much of the game and the majority of the second half, it’s surprising rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent didn’t frequently turn to Moore.

Moore also acknowledged that the Chargers were paying extra attention to him, which could also explain why Bagent hesitated to throw his way.

“They just rolled the coverage to me, like Cover 2 to my side,” the Bears wideout explained. “We have certain calls for certain things. I feel like I was open two times and the ball just didn’t come my way, with the rush that they were bringing and everything else. It’s hard, but I understand it.”

So far this season, Moore has a 133.0 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus. He has 44 catches for 691 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He’s currently ranked fifth in the NFL in receiving yardage.

The 26-year-old wideout is also netting 7.0 yards after the catch. Considering he averaged a whopping 9.0 yards after the catch against the Chargers, it’s baffling he wasn’t utilized more.

Bears QB Tyson Bagent on DJ Moore’s Lack of Targets: ‘Never a Good Thing’

When asked about Moore’s lack of targets, Bagent, who is filling in for injured starter Justin Fields, admitted it wasn’t ideal.

“That’s never a good thing,” Bagent said after the loss to the Chargers. “You know, it’s all about how the game flows. I think there are a couple (throws) that I can think about off the top of my head where I could’ve given him the ball a little bit more. I’ll have to go back and look at the film and check a lot of those things out.”

The loss to L.A. came in primetime, and left the Bears with a 2-6 record. It was Chicago’s seventh straight loss on Sunday Night Football, according to Kevin Fishbain of the Athletic.

It’s clear Moore wasn’t throwing Bagent or anyone else under the bus while expressing frustration. It’s also clear the talented receiver has a reason to feel a tad peeved.

Next, the Bears will head to the Superdome in New Orleans to take on the 4-4 Saints, who currently have the seventh-ranked secondary in the NFL, so Bagent and Moore will face a tough test again.