Bears Lose Top Free Agent to NFC Contender: Report

Akiem Hicks will have a shot to finally get that Super Bowl ring.

Hicks has spent the last six seasons as the anchor of the Chicago Bears defense, his longest tenure with any team, and now, he’s inking a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 32-year-old has been bitten by the injury bug quite a bit in recent years, playing in 29 out of a possible 49 games over the last three seasons. He’ll likely replace veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who is also a free agent, on the interior of Tampa Bay’s D-line.

Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall. And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over. https://t.co/JoMTNE62DX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

Hicks Established Himself as One of All-Time Great Bears

It is six years in the Windy City, Hicks Became a fan favorite and established himself as one of the team’s all-time great players. He was named to The Chicago Tribune’s list of 100 best Bears players after playing just three seasons with the team, and he earned the respect of teammates, media members and fans alike with his play on the field.

“’Kiem is the energy for the entire defense,” safety Eddie Jackson told the Tribune’s Dan Wiederer about Hicks back in 2019. “He brings that dog mentality. When he bucks, everybody bucks. You feed off that.”

In his six seasons with the Bears, Hicks started 77 games, racking up 247 total tackles (51 for loss), 88 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, eight passes defensed and 31.0 sacks, per Pro Football Reference. He leaves Chicago with his 31 careers sacks ranking 19th all-time in franchise history, and his 88 QB hits ranking 1st overall.

With the Buccaneers being a perennial Super Bowl contender, Hicks will finally have a chance to win his first Super Bowl championship. He got as far as the AFC Championship after his lone season with the New England Patriots in 2015.

